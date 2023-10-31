What's new

Caretaker PM Kakar grilled during LUMS visit as he faces tough questions from ‘angry youth’

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jan 21, 2015
Messages
5,331
Reaction score
-17
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Caretaker PM Kakar grilled during LUMS visit as he faces tough questions from ‘angry youth’​


But bad news for some is that he kept his cool.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1719241492424974634
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1719238281337151780
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1719242282396942406
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1719239291304604147
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1719233282507002063
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1719237285403836911
https://twitter.com/PTVNewsOfficial/status/1719064818345451588
https://twitter.com/PTVNewsOfficial/status/1719235549180113300
https://twitter.com/PTVNewsOfficial/status/1719228274713440343
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V4lFGH-t-1Q

pakobserver.net

Caretaker PM Kakar grilled during LUMS visit as he faces tough questions from ‘angry youth’ - Pakistan Observer

LAHORE – Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday arrived in Lahore, and he visited the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) to participate in a special session. Kakar interacted with students of the top varsity, telling them to exercise different choices for their future...
pakobserver.net pakobserver.net
 

Similar threads

HAIDER
BAP’s Anwaarul Haq Kakar named caretaker prime minister
Replies
0
Views
198
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Caretaker govt has no ‘soft corner’ for PML-N: PM Kakar
Replies
1
Views
127
alphapak
alphapak
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar picked as caretaker PM
2
Replies
25
Views
843
PK784
P
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Only ‘law-abiding’ PTI leaders to contest elections: PM
Replies
3
Views
145
DGMO
DGMO
HAIDER
PM Kakar irked at media ‘misquoting’ statement on elections minus Imran
Replies
0
Views
130
HAIDER
HAIDER

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom