Caretaker PM Kakar grilled during LUMS visit as he faces tough questions from ‘angry youth’
But bad news for some is that he kept his cool.
https://twitter.com/PTVNewsOfficial/status/1719064818345451588
https://twitter.com/PTVNewsOfficial/status/1719235549180113300
https://twitter.com/PTVNewsOfficial/status/1719228274713440343
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V4lFGH-t-1Q
Caretaker PM Kakar grilled during LUMS visit as he faces tough questions from ‘angry youth’ - Pakistan Observer
LAHORE – Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday arrived in Lahore, and he visited the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) to participate in a special session. Kakar interacted with students of the top varsity, telling them to exercise different choices for their future...
pakobserver.net