Only ‘law-abiding’ PTI leaders to contest elections: PM | The Express Tribune Kakar says caretaker government had no bias towards any political party

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday said that only “law-abiding” party leaders of the former ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), would be allowed to participate in the upcoming general elections.During an informal conversation with senior journalists in Islamabad, the caretaker PM affirmed that PTI's status as a political party remained intact.Reiterating his government's non-partisan stance, the PM reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining a neutral policy, refusing to extend support to any political party during the elections or endorse institutional interference in any party's favour.Addressing his role as prime minister in the media, the PM expressed surprise at the attention given to his statements and interviews, which often created the impression that he intended to remain in the PM house indefinitely.He clarified that his tenure as caretaker PM would conclude in the next three months and cautioned against interpreting his remarks as having far-reaching implications in national politics.However, the PM noted that he never felt compelled to issue clarifications for his statements. In a lighthearted manner, he quipped that he was not a despot (Mughal emperor), who would issue decrees forbidding political parties from participating.He emphasised that the caretaker government had no bias towards any political party and would not permit institutional interference in anyone's favour.Regarding the deadline for unregistered immigrants to leave the country, the interim PM clarified that only Afghan refugees who were not registered would be evacuated from the country.Meanwhile, in an interview with a private television channel, PM Kakar rubbished the notions of his government favouring the PML-N and said usually the political parties attracted their voters through such impressions.Ruling out any threat to PTI chief’s life in jail, the prime minister said the caretaker government would ensure the provision of facilities to him as per his entitlement.To a question, the prime minister said there was no formal requirement for the caretaker government’s consultation with the president for the electoral process. However, the government would surely respond whenever they got any queries from the president as they maintained respectful relationship.About his US visit, the prime minister said it was necessary to reiterate Pakistan’s position on certain issues at the UN General Assembly as the continuity of state affairs could not be suspended.About the expulsion of illegal foreign nationals, PM Kakar said that Pakistan hosted around 1.8 million registered foreign nationals and they were not being expelled.However, he added that the action was being taken against those without any legal documents or those who had got obtained fake identity documents.He further explained that the unregistered people were not included in the government database, leaving authorities without reliable information to ascertain whether they were legitimately engaged in businesses or potentially involved in illicit activities.