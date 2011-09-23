What's new

PNS Azmat Class - Fast Attack Missile Craft | Updates & Discussions.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Noman Bashir was the Chief Guest at the launching ceremony of the 1st Fast Attack Craft (Missile) being built for Pakistan Navy here at Xingang Shipyard, Tianjin, China.

He said that the project of Fast Attack Craft (Missile) construction represents a quantum leap, not only in Defence Production in naval Sector of Pakistan, but also will meet the long standing operational requirement of Pakistan Navy for the Fast Attack Crafts.

AZMAT Class Fast Attack Craft (Missile) has a crew of 12 to 14 sailors which is less than half that of similar FAC(M). Each FAC(M) will cost of around $50 million each.

PNS AZMAT is speculated to be a 500-600 ton, 60-meter Fast Attack Craft (Missile) which will be equipped with eight C-802A/CSS-N-8 Saccade anti-ship missiles.

First Fast Attack Craft (Missile) will be called AZMAT FAC(M) and it is scheduled to be delivered to Pakistan Navy Fleet by April 2012. These ships will be known as AZMAT Class FAC(M)s in service with Pakistan Navy.

Chief of Naval Staff said that induction of Missile Crafts will supplement Pakistan Navys warfare capabilties He cherished the hard work put in by China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSOC) and Pakistan Navy team in realizing the construction of the ship in a short time.

Admiral Noman Bashir said, Pak-China relationship is unique and does not draw any parallel in the world. This relationship over the years has matured in all fields, particularly in defence. He said that production of the second Fast Attack Craft (Missile) in Pakistan will also be accomplished with the active help of our Chinese friends.

AZMAT Fast Attack Craft (Missile) is equipped with C802A Surface-to-Surface Anti-Ship Missiles which has a range of 180 kilometers. AZMAT FAC(M) uses latest stealthy features to avoide detection from long ranges. force. Admiral Noman Bashir said that AZMAT FAC(M) is equipped with the high tech weapons and sensors to preform extremely versatile missions.


When China says a ship is launched means is the ship is almost ready. This ship will be handed to Pakistani brothers half years later (April, 2012) as scheduled.

2ryhz0x.jpg


w2ljs0.jpg


2is76rp.jpg


ftg0ut.jpg
 
Ya imran bhai its look huge, is that stealth design or what?
 
What about the air defense system? Nothing is mentioned on what system does it use to protect itself from enemy air attack?
 
IceCold said:
What about the air defense system? Nothing is mentioned on what system does it use to protect itself from enemy air attack?
i am really sick why pakistan don't care abut air defense ?
 
Imran Khan said:
i am really sick why pakistan don't care abut air defense ?
Sir jee,

They might add a few anti-aircraft guns....but thats it......it's a 500 ton boat.......our 2000 tons+ ships don't have much air defense...let alone these FACs.......

On a side note....50 million $ for FACs ain't cheap........when F-22Ps cost around 200Million $ for 2,500 tons....seems like Chinese have a flat rate of 10 Tons for 1-2 million$
 
Imran Khan said:
i am really sick why pakistan don't care abut air defense ?
It is not so much about caring as it is about being offered a system(forget a decent one!!!) at a reasonable price that does not break the bank. To this date PN has not been offered any such system and the ones that could have been offered are prohibitively expensive. Things might change in the next 3-5 yrs, but at the moment we need to soldier on!!
Araz
 
araz said:
It is not so much about caring as it is about being offered a system(forget a decent one!!!) at a reasonable price that does not break the bank. To this date PN has not been offered any such system and the ones that could have been offered are prohibitively expensive. Things might change in the next 3-5 yrs, but at the moment we need to soldier on!!
Araz
True sir. It all comes down to money. If we have money, we can buy the best system the world has to offer however i cannot understand one thing. What exactly will a ship do without a proper air defense system, specially since in our case we don't have a dedicated naval air wing to protect our assets from Indian attack.
 
pardon me, how many Pakistan order FACs?

Just two???

does it atleast carry CIWS??
Yes, you missed it. Please see picture above, the CIWS gun is in the front side to be used as for offensive, not defensive.

The vessel is equipped with eight YJ-83 anti-ship missiles housed in two large missile launch complexes at the stern. On the front deck locates a Russian AK-630 30mm close-in weapon system (CIWS) for short-range air defence. There are also two 4-cell tube launchers on the bow deck, possibly for launching decoys/chaffs.
-----------------------------
by the way, this picture shown above is not the same as the requested FACS (blue) ??

type022_01.jpg
 
IceCold said:
True sir. It all comes down to money. If we have money, we can buy the best system the world has to offer however i cannot understand one thing. What exactly will a ship do without a proper air defense system, specially since in our case we don't have a dedicated naval air wing to protect our assets from Indian attack.
When you cant have something you do without it. You will rely on CIWS to shoot down any approaching missiles ,but cannot do much against multiple attacks
 
Imran Khan said:
i am really sick why pakistan don't care abut air defense ?
it should b equipped with a very effective short range defence system against antiship missiles and aircrafts named FM-90 if not then definitely the QW-1 Vanguard

---------- Post added at 09:38 PM ---------- Previous post was at 09:36 PM ----------
IceCold said:
True sir. It all comes down to money. If we have money, we can buy the best system the world has to offer however i cannot understand one thing. What exactly will a ship do without a proper air defense system, specially since in our case we don't have a dedicated naval air wing to protect our assets from Indian attack.
airdefence requires large ships that why we should focus on an airarm..i think jf-17 could be excellent for this role..
 

