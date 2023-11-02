Saar Corvette with Barak-8 ADS deployed in Red Sea : Time for PN to take notes

Muhammad Saftain Anjum
In Response to Houthis Missile attack on Israel,Israel deployed Saar-class corvettes in the Red Sea as reinforcements. These are missile boats that can carry various types of missiles, such as Harpoon anti-ship missiles, Gabriel anti-ship missiles, Barak surface-to-air missiles, and Popeye Turbo air-to-surface missiles.
So if Houthis attacked Saar Corvette,we will witness the performance of Barak-8 defence systems.
Since Indian Navy's front line Defence System is also Barak-8, PN should be ready to take notes.
