Saar Corvette with Barak-8 ADS deployed in Red Sea : Time for PN to take notes

In Response to Houthis Missile attack on Israel,Israel deployed Saar-class corvettes in the Red Sea as reinforcements. These are missile boats that can carry various types of missiles, such as Harpoon anti-ship missiles, Gabriel anti-ship missiles, Barak surface-to-air missiles, and Popeye Turbo air-to-surface missiles.

So if Houthis attacked Saar Corvette,we will witness the performance of Barak-8 defence systems.
Since Indian Navy's front line Defence System is also Barak-8, PN should be ready to take notes.
 
Barak 8 is the only SAM in the world with minimum interception range of 0.5km. All other SAMs of its class have minimum 1 to >1.5km MIR. The extremely efficient light weight DPRM design gives it QR caps with terminal homing speed reaching Mach 3 with 2nd pulse

2nd layer of defence
1698928733017.png
 
Dumb Israelis sent their ship that lacks any form of offensive missile capability next to Yemen in range of multiple Houthi anti-ship missiles, while Houthis already don't fire missiles over the Red Sea any more :lol:
 

