Pakistan Navy has commissioned the Ferry Ship, PNS BALOCHISTAN, into its fleet making it the 4th Ship to be inducted this year.
The commissioning ceremony was held in Karachi and attended by the former Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral M Amjad Khan Niazi.
The ship was built by the Jiang Long Shipbuilding Co, China and will primarily be utilized for troop & equipment transport between the Coastal Units & Karachi.
The addition of this ship will greatly help in boosting PN's logistical capacity.
