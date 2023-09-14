What's new

The launching ceremony of Pakistan Navy's first Off-shore Patrol Vessel (OPV) 2600

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
99,369
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,
1694719892249.png


The launching ceremony of Pakistan 🇵🇰 Navy's first Off-shore Patrol Vessel (OPV) 2600 being constructed by damen
was held at the company's Shipyard in Galati, Romania .
Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi NI (M) S BT, was the occasion's chief guest.


1694719868647.png
 
,..,,.
The Pakistan Navy operates a fleet of two 2,300-tonne Yarmook-class OPVs that were commissioned in February and November 2020, respectively.

The vessels, PNS Yarmook and PNS Tabuk, were also built by Damen Shipyards at its Galati facility.

1694722409547.png
 
bit surprised Pakistan did not do ToT and do the building at KSEW in line with PNs traditional way of buying warships

they aren't that busy and docks are not exactly full there was space alongside the MILGEM to assemble two OPVs

never the less Romania is a cheap place to build and probably made more economic sense
 

Similar threads

Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan signs the deal for two more Damen Class OPV.
2 3 4
Replies
46
Views
10K
Catalystic
Catalystic
ghazi52
Keel Laying & Steel Cutting ceremony of first & Second Offshore Patrol Vessels for PN
Replies
6
Views
2K
arslank03
A
Zarvan
Pakistan Navy Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi's interview to Defence Turkey
Replies
4
Views
2K
airhead
A
Zarvan
Induction ceremony of ATR-77 held at Karachi - 29 Sep 2022 | ISPR
2
Replies
16
Views
4K
Super Falcon
Super Falcon
ghazi52
Pakistan has crossed a major milestone in its indigenous shipbuilding project.
2
Replies
16
Views
3K
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom