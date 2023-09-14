ghazi52
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
- Joined
- Mar 21, 2007
- Messages
- 99,369
- Reaction score
- 107
- Country
- Location
.,.,
The launching ceremony of Pakistan Navy's first Off-shore Patrol Vessel (OPV) 2600 being constructed by damen
was held at the company's Shipyard in Galati, Romania .
Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi NI (M) S BT, was the occasion's chief guest.
The launching ceremony of Pakistan Navy's first Off-shore Patrol Vessel (OPV) 2600 being constructed by damen
was held at the company's Shipyard in Galati, Romania .
Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi NI (M) S BT, was the occasion's chief guest.