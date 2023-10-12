What's new

US Navy’s first Flight 3 Burke Destroyer officially commissioned

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jun 19, 2014
Messages
16,606
Reaction score
3
Country
United States
Location
United States
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1710655329543790822

8061101.jpg

Sailors man the rails during the commissioning ceremony for the Arleigh Burke class Flight III guided-missile destroyer USS Jack H Lucas (DDG 125) in Tampa, Florida Oct. 7, 2023. Defense Department Photo
The Navy’s first Arleigh Burke-class Flight III guided-missile destroyer officially joined the fleet over the weekend.

USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG-125) entered service in a commissioning ceremony in Tampa, Fla., on Saturday.

“DDG 125 is named for Pfc. Jack Lucas, who served in the U.S. Marines during World War II, earning the Medal of Honor for his heroism at Iwo Jima, when he was just 17 years old. He is the youngest Marine, and the youngest service member in World War II, to be awarded the United States’ highest military decoration for valor,” the Navy said in a news release about the commissioning.

Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Carlos Ruiz, Navy Under Secretary Erik Raven, and U.S. Fleet Forces Command Commander Adm. Daryl Caudle attended the commissioning ceremony at Port Tampa Bay.

“Commissioning the Jack H. Lucas means we continue to deliver fast, agile, and networked surface combatants to the Navy,” Raven said at the commissioning ceremony. “The Jack H. Lucas is built to fight. It is a fast, maneuverable, versatile and lethal ship – capable of tackling any mission it is given. It will keep the Navy and Marine Corps adaptive and ready, and also uphold our commitment to maintaining the free flow of commerce, deterring military aggression, and facilitating quick responses to natural disasters across the globe.”

The destroyer is the first ship to field Raytheon’s new AN/SPY-6 Air and Missile Defense Radar and an updated Aegis Combat System. The Flight IIIs will take over the air defense mission in the Navy’s carrier strike groups once the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers are phased out of service.

HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Miss., deliveredJack H. Lucas to the Navy in June.

“Ingalls has delivered 35 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers to the U.S. Navy including the Jack H.Lucas (DDG-125), in June of this year. Additionally, Ingalls has four other Flight III destroyers currently under construction including Ted Stevens (DDG-128), Jeremiah Denton (DDG-129), George M. Neal (DDG-131) and Sam Nunn (DDG-133),” Ingalls Shipbuilding said in a news release.

The destroyer will head to its homeport at Naval Base San Diego now that it’s part of the fleet.

news.usni.org

First Flight III Destroyer USS Jack H. Lucas Joins Fleet - USNI News

The Navy’s first Arleigh Burke-class Flight III guided-missile destroyer officially joined the fleet over the weekend. USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG-125) entered service in a commissioning ceremony in Tampa, Fla., on Saturday. “DDG 125 is named for Pfc. Jack Lucas, who served in the U.S. Marines during...
news.usni.org news.usni.org
 

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
US Navy awards contracts for 9 additional Flight 3 Burke class destroyers
Replies
0
Views
325
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
First Flight lll Burke class destroyer underway
Replies
2
Views
1K
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
Zarvan
HII Lays Keel Of 4th DDG 51 Flight III Destroyer
Replies
0
Views
2K
Zarvan
Zarvan
F-22Raptor
First Images Of SPY-6 Radar Installed On New Flight III Arleigh Burke Destroyer
Replies
0
Views
2K
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
HII Awarded $155M Contract for USS Zumwalt Hypersonic Missile Upgrade
Replies
0
Views
225
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom