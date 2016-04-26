What's new

Peshawar Updates..............

Bilal travels open new terminal in Peshawar

13015387_918819824901604_1195617553447789375_n.jpg




13096354_918819834901603_4515293254893863428_n.jpg




13091902_918819844901602_591693572186596189_n.jpg




13102743_919436048173315_8712764247142741891_n.jpg




13102743_919436044839982_3283912642229526210_n.jpg

PESHAWAR: The provincial cabinet on Tuesday approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mass Transit Act 2016 to provide modern transport facilities to the people.
He said Rs25 billion had been estimated for Mass Transit project, which would be formally executed by 2018 with completion of timeframe of one year.
The minister said more than 100 buses would be acquired for the project, which would ply from Chamkani to Karkhano via Grand Trunk Road.
The approval was given at a meeting with Chief Minister Pervez Khattak in the chair to establish Urban Mobility Authority with the assistance of the Asian Development Bank.
 
The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to introduce Circular Train System for Peshawar, Nowshera and Mardan


PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to introduce Circular Train System for Peshawar, Nowshera and Mardan as well as establish 16 industrial zones in the province, revealed Chairman Economic Zone Ghulam Dastagir on Wednesday.

Talking to media in Peshawar, Ghulam Dastagir said that a Chinese delegation would soon visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to assess the train project and feasibility of Circular Train System would be conducted in September this year.

He maintained the proposed train service would be faster than orange train and it would travel at a speed of 220km per hour.

Ghulam Dastagir said that around 0.2 million jobs would be created in two years with the establishment of 16 economic zones in the province. He said that work on two economic zones on Chakdara Interchange and in Chitral would begin soon.

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) would train 30,000 youth for working in the economic zones, he said.

Dastagir added that industrial sector has been ignored in past. He said that the province needed 800MW electricity for industrial zones which would be provided to industries by establishing hydro power houses in next two years.
 
Here is some of the road infrastructure development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during this term.

Roads in Swat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ...............

7802c0e8b9ef8c8588b3bd8fbbe1c49d.jpg


ad1d43ffb128cef227f7690abe94d7e4.jpg


4ee4091cf134759861e97e51e55fd8e3.jpg


4129d98bb582f6b94cbaadf3bcde8420.jpg


Bab e Peshawar Interchange

1a21cca5a22e1ecea91d0f8322c701e7.jpg


Other than this, many rural roads have been paved throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and sustainable street lights that run on solar power have been installed in many places in order to not put more load onto the National Grid. Many micro hydel projects have been done all over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide villages with electricity. Also Peshawar has an amazing waste management system and major Peshawar roads are cleaned with road cleaning trucks at night. These are just a few changes that have happened in this term.
 
Peshawar ZOO will be OPEN for Public by January 2017

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has directed the concerned officials to ensure that construction of the Peshawar Zoo was completed in the stipulated time while maintaining quality of work.

He issued the directives during an inspection visit to the site of the under-construction zoo here on Sunday, according to a statement.

Mr Khattak directed that the entire plan of the zoo should be put on a fast track. He also directed that laying of sewerage and transmission lines should also be expedited.

The chief minister assured of an additional grant of Rs200 million for the completion of existing and additional facilities in the Zoo. He also directed the district administration for foolproof security to the zoo. He wished that the premises of the zoo should have evergreen plants, directing that quality of work should be maintained at all costs.

The zoo is being built at a 23 acre of land with a cycling track and allied facilities.Mr Khattak said his government wanted reasonable entertainment facilities being provided to the people of Peshawar and its surroundings. The zoo should be an entertaining facility for the people, he added.
 

