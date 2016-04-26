Peshawar Updates..............

Peshawar ZOO will be OPEN for Public by January 2017



PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has directed the concerned officials to ensure that construction of the Peshawar Zoo was completed in the stipulated time while maintaining quality of work.



He issued the directives during an inspection visit to the site of the under-construction zoo here on Sunday, according to a statement.



Mr Khattak directed that the entire plan of the zoo should be put on a fast track. He also directed that laying of sewerage and transmission lines should also be expedited.



The chief minister assured of an additional grant of Rs200 million for the completion of existing and additional facilities in the Zoo. He also directed the district administration for foolproof security to the zoo. He wished that the premises of the zoo should have evergreen plants, directing that quality of work should be maintained at all costs.



The zoo is being built at a 23 acre of land with a cycling track and allied facilities.Mr Khattak said his government wanted reasonable entertainment facilities being provided to the people of Peshawar and its surroundings. The zoo should be an entertaining facility for the people, he added.