ghazi52
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Kurram Tangi Dam Project Stage-II
A joint venture comprising of DOLSAR Turkey, BAK Consulting Engineers-Peshwar, AGES consultants-Peshawar, and Pakistan Engineering Services-Lahore have signed a new agreement for the detailed engineering design of Kurram Tangi Dam Project.
The Project is proposed to be constructed on Kurram River in North Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, about 14 Km upstream of Kurram Garhi Headworks and 32 Km North of Bannu City.
The Stage-II will have a gross water storage capacity of 1.2 million acre feet (MAF) and installed power generation capacity of 65 megawatt (MW). The project will irrigate 38,000 acres of new land in addition to supplementing 278,000 acres of existing land.
