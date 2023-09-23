Bahria Town Peshawar Scandal: FIR registered against Malik Riaz

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
An First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged by Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) of Peshawar against business tycoon Malik Riaz and three others for not obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the society.
The FIR lodged against Bahria Town Housing Society in Peshawar alleges Riaz and other individuals including Hina Malik, Hamid Riaz, and Amir Rashid Awan, asserts that the society lacks the documents required to establishing a private housing society, thus breaching KP’s regulatory framework.
Previously, KP’s information minister Feroze Jamal Shah had issued a warning to prospective buyers, cautioning them against participating in property transactions within Bahria Town Peshawar.
According to sources, the police are formulating a plan of action and have initiated the process of gathering statements from local residents regarding the acquisition of land for the housing project.
What is the controversy surrounding Bahria Town Peshawar?
The selection of land in Kafur Dheri for Bahria Town in Peshawar has been a long-standing contentious issue. This area has been a subject of dispute between the family of the former Deputy Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mahmood Jan, and the Isa Khel tribe.
The primary cause of this conflict is the competing claims of the Isa Khel tribe over Kafur Dheri, which has fueled hostilities between the two factions for an extended period. Tensions flare up whenever an opportunity presents itself.
An explainer on the conflict can be read here: What is the controversy surrounding Bahria Town Peshawar?
