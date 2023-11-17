Those who brought Imran to power also responsible for economic woes: Fazl​

,.,.,.,.JUI-F chief alleges PTI regime was installed to ‘damage cultural traditions, Islamic values of K-P’November 17, 2023JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addresses to party's rally in Peshawar on 17 November, Friday, 2023. PHOTO: JUI-F's X handleJamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday attributed responsibility for Pakistan's current economic situation not only to former prime minister Imran Khan but also to former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and ex-DG ISI Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed, accusing them of supporting this "project."Addressing a rally in Peshawar, he slammed the former provincial government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, alleging that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led regime was installed to “damage the cultural traditions and Islamic values” of the province.Fazl emphasised that Pakistan's foundation rests on Islamic ideology and expressed regret that the nation deviated from its ideological principles. He interpreted the rally as indicative of widespread support for his party, hoping for a victory in upcoming elections scheduled to be held on February 8.Remembering the sacrifices of millions of people for Pakistan, he urged a renewed commitment to stand against global conspiracies against the country.Highlighting the prevailing economic crisis in Pakistan, JUI-F chief said that they were not accidental, asserting that there was a deliberate plan behind it.Amidst Pakistan's drive of evicting illegal immigrants back to their home country, the JUI-F chief cautioned against emotional decisions, especially regarding repatriation of illegal Afghans back to their country.He claimed that there was a mounting pressure on Pakistan from various quarters to recognise Israel.