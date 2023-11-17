What's new

Those who brought Imran to power also responsible for economic woes: Fazl

Those who brought Imran to power also responsible for economic woes: Fazl​

JUI-F chief alleges PTI regime was installed to ‘damage cultural traditions, Islamic values of K-P’

News Desk
November 17, 2023


jui f chief maulana fazlur rehman addresses to party s rally in peshawar on 17 november friday 2023 photo jui f s x handle

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addresses to party's rally in Peshawar on 17 November, Friday, 2023. PHOTO: JUI-F's X handle
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday attributed responsibility for Pakistan's current economic situation not only to former prime minister Imran Khan but also to former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and ex-DG ISI Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed, accusing them of supporting this "project."

Addressing a rally in Peshawar, he slammed the former provincial government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, alleging that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led regime was installed to “damage the cultural traditions and Islamic values” of the province.

Fazl emphasised that Pakistan's foundation rests on Islamic ideology and expressed regret that the nation deviated from its ideological principles. He interpreted the rally as indicative of widespread support for his party, hoping for a victory in upcoming elections scheduled to be held on February 8.

Remembering the sacrifices of millions of people for Pakistan, he urged a renewed commitment to stand against global conspiracies against the country.

Highlighting the prevailing economic crisis in Pakistan, JUI-F chief said that they were not accidental, asserting that there was a deliberate plan behind it.

Amidst Pakistan's drive of evicting illegal immigrants back to their home country, the JUI-F chief cautioned against emotional decisions, especially regarding repatriation of illegal Afghans back to their country.

He claimed that there was a mounting pressure on Pakistan from various quarters to recognise Israel.


They also realized their folly and fixed it but, didn't they ?

Pak fauz jindabad !
 
Funny coming out of Fazloo Diesels mouth after spending 18000 USD for
his Lulli surgery in Thailand. I hope he is held accountable for this and he should
repay that money or his penile implants should be ripped out by the awaam.
 
People of Pakistan brought Imran Khan. This is why corrupt & lustful moulvi like Fazlu had to cut a deal with establishment to usurp power.

Fazlu cant even win his own seat. This time, people of Pakistan will vote for PTI so overwhelmingly, all the puppets of establishment and the establishment itself will be obliterated from electoral politics.

The experiment that establishment started under Zia, of politics of expediency against politics of ideology is coming to an end. It was politics of electables and money. It has taken 4 decades for Pakistan to come close to undoing the poison Zia spread in Pakistan politics which saw politics of language, province and sect prevail over politics for the country. These as*holes of establishment will never stop these experiments until people of Pakistan come out in huge number and elect the only national political party called PTI.

Even then, it will only be the first step on the road to fully autonomous government of the people, for the people and by the people.
 

