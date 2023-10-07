Fazlur Rehman says every politician should be out of jail PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that he wants every politician out of jail, ARY News reported. As per

As per details, the JUI-F chief said that political parties need to focus on the internal and external issues the country is facing right now.He said that it doesn’t suit him to organize public gatherings against his opponents who are imprisoned.Maulana Fazl stated that he brought all the political parties on one platform to maintain the dignity of the country however currently people are in the midst of inflation.Earlier, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the nation should welcome the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on his return to Pakistan.As per details, the JUI-F chief said its be good if the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is returning to Pakistan and the people of Pakistan should welcome him.Maulana Fazl lambasted the PTI chief saying that he landed the country in an economic crisis meanwhile his cases are in court and the disqualification will confirm that he will stay out of elections.He stated that the ECP has announced election in January as holding elections is their constitutional right.