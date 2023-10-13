FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Sep 26, 2018
- Messages
- 16,904
- Reaction score
- 12
- Country
- Location
Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced to observe “Youm-e-Tufan-e-Aqsa” (Al-Aqsa Solidarity Day) across the country today (Friday) to express solidarity with the people of Palestine.
This announcement was made by JUI-F’s chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman during a press conference held in Peshawar on Thursday during which he urged the masses to participate in Al-Aqsa Solidarity Day.
A conference titled “Mufti Mehmood Conference” will be presided over by the JUI-F chief. Maulana Fazl said that the conference will be turned into a major public rally in support of the rights of the Palestinian brothers and sisters.
The JUI-F’s announcement comes as a gesture of solidarity with the Palestinian cause, aligning with broader international efforts to support the rights and aspirations of the people of Palestine.
The conference is expected to bring together religious leaders and activists who advocate for justice and peace in the Middle East.
Earlier, Hamas had given a global call for solidarity this Friday.
Fazl urges masses to participate in 'Youm-e-Tufan-e-Aqsa' today
Al-Aqsa Solidarity Day will be observed to express solidarity with the people of Palestine.
dunyanews.tv