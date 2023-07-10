What's new

Pakistanis and Indians are same people, why can't we be friends!!!

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Apr 28, 2011
Messages
54,024
Reaction score
87
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pretty much since I started taking interest in geopolitical issues, history, military stuff and other similar things. One of the biggest arguments from liberals and those who keep saying we should be friends with Indians is that we are essentially the same people. We like and dislike same things except for few exceptions. We speak similar languages, and we have same historical past. This argument although looks really nice specially in modern world influenced by secularism and the concept of humanity being above all. All that kind of BS boils my blood and now I would give my argument that despite our leadership failures here in Pakistan. There is no way hell we should be friends with India.

Pakistan is dominantly a Muslim majority country with around 97 % population being Muslim. Even vast majority is not well educated about Islam but still they love Islam and proudly call themselves Muslims except for few liberals and those who have turned Atheists. So as Muslim what matters is the brotherhood of Kalma, the brotherhood of faith and being a Ummah and that is only bong that matters in Islam. One of the biggest examples in front of us is that of Battle of Badar. As we don't teach Islam in detail in schools specially in elite schools due to which we I mean Indians and Pakistanis are same people theory gets spread.

Battle of Badar was not just difficult for Muslims because they lacked weapons, horses, camels and numbers to fight a much larger and much bigger enemy. That off course was one major issue, but the biggest issue was that on other side was not just your enemy but an enemy who was your own blood. Someone's father was on the other side, some one's brother was among the enemy, someone's Uncle was among the enemy and some one's child was among the enemy. By the time the war ended one Sahabi had killed his father in the battlefield, Hazrat UMAR RA had killed his Mamu (mother's brother) and there are few more such cases. Hazrat Abu Bakar RA son Abdur Rahman who during Badar was fighting for kuffar as he hadn't accepted Islam by then but later, he became a Muslim. While talking to his father one day, he said that Father during that war you several times came in front of me, and I deliberately choose not to attack you to which Hazrat ABU BAKAR RA replied that if he had seen Abdur Rahman even once in front of him, he would have attacked and if had the chance killed him on the spot. He was fighting for ALLAH and his RASOOL SAW for Muslim only those matters.

Also, if we see the case of PROPHET NOAH AS when his son refused to get on the ship and when PROPHET NOAH AS saw his own son drowning, he begged and prayed to ALLAH to save his son. ALLAH stopped NOAH AS From praying and said he is not your son although he was his biological son, but main message was that only those who have accepted the truth and rejected the kufr are yours not those who have chosen the path of kufr and darkness. So, to conclude next time any of you suggest that Pakistan and India should be friends and we are same people to them we say no we are not. And please read your own history and read your own religion.

NOTE: For minorities who are living in Pakistan we consider them equal citizens. Their places of worships have to be protected by state at all costs, they can't be discriminated, and they have to be protected by state at all costs and respected by fellow citizens Muslims. We should be respectful towards them; we should help them, and we should make sure that they feel save and protected. I am talking about country to country. Even if we get to resolve Kashmir issue with India we have trade relations and basic relations as neighbors but can't be friends who are partying together and having dumb cultural exchanges. Although religious issues are mainly banned in this forum, but this order of Islam covers our politics and hence had to be addressed.

@Zephyrus @Tipu7 @Sulman Badshah @PanzerKiel @Kompromat @DESERT FIGHTER @The Eagle @Arsalan @Suff Shikan @AUz @waz @SQ8 @Irfan Baloch @Rafi @Areesh @farooqbhai007
 
Last edited:
Zarvan said:
ALLAH stopped NOAH AS From praying and said he is not your son although he was his biological son, but main message was that only those who have accepted the truth and rejected the kufr are yours not those who have chosen the path of kufr and darkness. So, to conclude next time any of you suggest that Pakistan and India should be friends and we are same people to them we say no we are not.
Click to expand...
Okay so India and Pakistan people are not same because Allah said “only those who have accepted the truth and rejected the kufr are yours not those who have chosen the path of kufr”

Okay that makes total sense.

Zarvan said:
NOTE: For minorities who are living in Pakistan we consider them equal citizens.
Click to expand...
Pak majority and Pak minority aren’t same people either. Because of what Allah said above, right?
 
Pakistan was built to allow the Muslims of the South Asia to have a chance to build/develop themselves back into a nation/qoum, after British rule and not to be subjugated under Hindu cultural domination.

For the long term, I too hope we can live peacefully, side by side, as Jinnah had wished, but not at the expense of our freedom.

 
By your logic, Koreans and Japanese are the same also.

There is nothing wrong with being friends and having peaceful relationship. But this idea ”vee r da same ppl” is hogwash.

Remove the borders and religious identities and you still have two different people.

One people who have developed a culture around the Indus River and another around the Ganges river.

Do we share similarities? Yes….what two neighbouring countries aren’t similar? Does that mean they’re the same?

Is Korea and Japan the same?
Is New Zealand and Australia the same?
Is England and Scotland the same?

Please step perpetuating this colonial myth. British India was a COLONY of Britain….have a little self respect and stop defending yourselves based off what your colonial overlords defined you as.
 
Americans and Canadians do not consider themselves to be the "same people", unlike Indians and Pakistanis. Why do we insist on this forced relationship?
 
Neelo said:
By your logic, Koreans and Japanese are the same also.

There is nothing wrong with being friends and having peaceful relationship. But this idea ”vee r da same ppl” is hogwash.

Remove the borders and religious identities and you still have two different people.

One people who have developed a culture around the Indus River and another around the Ganges river.

Do we share similarities? Yes….what two neighbouring countries aren’t similar? Does that mean they’re the same?

Is Korea and Japan the same?
Is New Zealand and Australia the same?
Is England and Scotland the same?

Please step perpetuating this colonial myth. British India was a COLONY of Britain….have a little self respect and stop defending yourselves based off what your colonial overlords defined you as.
Click to expand...
No one in their right mind will deny our similarities and commonalities, but to say that we are the "same people" is a stretch and a forced notion which should die off already.
 
Click bait title 😆, for a second i thought Zarvan was truling talking about a brotherhood between India and pakistan. Had to read a for a few more lines before i got what he was saying, maybe edit the title to reflect the post or put in a warning in the title like "sarcasam" or something.
 

Similar threads

S
Jinnah bashing: An age old sport for off base characters by YLH
Replies
0
Views
90
SoulSpokesman
S
ghazi52
At least 50 Hindus convert to Islam in Mirpurkhas
2
Replies
17
Views
560
alimobin memon
alimobin memon
Cash GK
  • Locked
  • Article
Similarity between Pakistani Yazzidi gernerals Pdm government and Yazid
Replies
0
Views
45
Cash GK
Cash GK
Champion_Usmani
Is General Asim Munir ready?
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
2K
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Neelo
Pakistani Colonial Hangover & Lack of Self Confidence
2
Replies
15
Views
203
OldenWisdom...قول بزرگ
OldenWisdom...قول بزرگ

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom