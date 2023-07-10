Pakistanis and Indians are same people, why can't we be friends!!!

Pretty much since I started taking interest in geopolitical issues, history, military stuff and other similar things. One of the biggest arguments from liberals and those who keep saying we should be friends with Indians is that we are essentially the same people. We like and dislike same things except for few exceptions. We speak similar languages, and we have same historical past. This argument although looks really nice specially in modern world influenced by secularism and the concept of humanity being above all.Pakistan is dominantly a Muslim majority country with around 97 % population being Muslim. Even vast majority is not well educated about Islam but still they love Islam and proudly call themselves Muslims except for few liberals and those who have turned Atheists. So as Muslim what matters is the brotherhood of Kalma, the brotherhood of faith and being a Ummah and that is only bong that matters in Islam. One of the biggest examples in front of us is that of Battle of Badar. As we don't teach Islam in detail in schools specially in elite schools due to which we I mean Indians and Pakistanis are same people theory gets spread.Battle of Badar was not just difficult for Muslims because they lacked weapons, horses, camels and numbers to fight a much larger and much bigger enemy. That off course was one major issue, but the biggest issue was that on other side was not just your enemy but an enemy who was your own blood. Someone's father was on the other side, some one's brother was among the enemy, someone's Uncle was among the enemy and some one's child was among the enemy. By the time the war ended one Sahabi had killed his father in the battlefield, Hazrat UMAR RA had killed his Mamu (mother's brother) and there are few more such cases. Hazrat Abu Bakar RA son Abdur Rahman who during Badar was fighting for kuffar as he hadn't accepted Islam by then but later, he became a Muslim. While talking to his father one day, he said that Father during that war you several times came in front of me, and I deliberately choose not to attack you to which Hazrat ABU BAKAR RA replied that if he had seen Abdur Rahman even once in front of him, he would have attacked and if had the chance killed him on the spot. He was fighting for ALLAH and his RASOOL SAW for Muslim only those matters.Also, if we see the case of PROPHET NOAH AS when his son refused to get on the ship and when PROPHET NOAH AS saw his own son drowning, he begged and prayed to ALLAH to save his son. ALLAH stopped NOAH AS From praying and said he is not your son although he was his biological son, but main message was that only those who have accepted the truth and rejected the kufr are yours not those who have chosen the path of kufr and darkness. So, to conclude next time any of you suggest that Pakistan and India should be friends and we are same people to them we say no we are not. And please read your own history and read your own religion.NOTE: For minorities who are living in Pakistan we consider them equal citizens. Their places of worships have to be protected by state at all costs, they can't be discriminated, and they have to be protected by state at all costs and respected by fellow citizens Muslims. We should be respectful towards them; we should help them, and we should make sure that they feel save and protected. I am talking about country to country. Even if we get to resolve Kashmir issue with India we have trade relations and basic relations as neighbors but can't be friends who are partying together and having dumb cultural exchanges. Although religious issues are mainly banned in this forum, but this order of Islam covers our politics and hence had to be addressed.