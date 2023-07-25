Married Indian woman Anju marries Facebook friend in Pakistan, converts to Islam: Report

An Indian woman, Anju, who crossed the borders for love, married her Pakistani friend Nasrullah in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Upper Dir after converting to Islam.​

's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, has converted to Islam and married her Pakistani lover Nasrullah.Following her conversion, she now goes by the name Fatima.The report also stated that the couple's union was formalised in a nikah ceremony at the district courts in Upper Dir. A video widely being shared on social media shows Anju and Nasrullah holding hands and visiting scenic mountainous spots in the region.Malakand Division Deputy Inspector General Nasir Mehmood Satti confirmed the nikkah of Anju (35) and Nasrullah (29) stating that the woman has taken the name of Fatima after conversion to Islam.According to police, the couple appeared in the district court in Dir Bala in the presence of family members of Nasrullah, police personnel and lawyers.Due to security reasons, the woman was escorted to her new in-law's home from court under police security.The development comes a day after Anju, now known as Fatima,and would return to India on August 20 when her visa expires.Even Nasrullah, while speaking to news agency PTI on Monday,, stating that he had no plan of marrying Anju. Nasrulla and Anju became friends on Facebook in 2019."Anju is on a visit to Pakistan and we have no plan to marry," Nasrulla told PTI over the phone from village Kulsho in the district, some 300 km from Peshawar. "She will go back to her country on August 20 after her visa expires. Anju is living in a separate room of his home with the other female members of my family," he had said.Anju has travelled to the Upper Dir district of Pakistan's tribal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on a valid Pakistani visa of Pakistan's to meet Nasrulla.Notably, Anju was already married while in India. Anju's husband Arvind, who is in Rajasthan, was hopeful that his wife would return soon. They have a 15-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son.Anju's father had earlier claimedbut not involved in any affair. He also said it was wrong on her part to go to Pakistan without informing anyone.