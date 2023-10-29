What's new

Maulana Tareeq jamils son passed away

What's shocking is some news outlets are reporting he was shot down...Tariq Jameel is known to be a soft spoken person with a good heart...wonder how can anyone target his son...i understand the enmity might be only personal (to his son) and not in anyway related to Tariq Jameel ..whatever my condolences to Jameel , his wife and his family members.
Son of religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel gunned down

Son of renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel was shot dead by unknown persons on Sunday.
Pakistan Army did it to try to intimidate Tariq Jameel for supporting Imran Khan.
 
Sounds absurd....Pak army itself has many people who are inclined to religion... it's ridiculous to make such baseless claim
Moreover I don't think they would stoop so low to kill an innocent just to intimidate his father( who is a very huge figure in pak)..the most army people do is to kidnap and harass imran supporters ..like what they did p to that journalist imran Riaz Khan ..that journalist has criticised army openly .but he was not killed.
We have to wait until the interrogation is over to know the reason ...
 
Unknown persons is code name for Army lol
 

