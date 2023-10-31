DOES THE JUI-F HAVE A SURPRISE UP ITS SLEEVE?

The JUI-F has long established itself as a religio-political force to be reckoned with, but its electoral fortunes have suffered in recent years. What are the rifts within the party? How is it strengthening its political hand? Why is it under attack from militants of the so-called Islamic State? And can its leader Maulana Fazalur Rehman lead a resurgence of the party for the next elections?

the ISKP released a detailed 92-page critique of the JUI-F, examining its post-Partition politics, links with the military, its stance on the jihadi movement — particularly the Afghan Taliban and Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — as well as its international ties, including with the United States, China and Russia.



This detailed critique, published in Pashto, included a thorough analysis of the party’s social media accounts from the ISKP’s perspective, and cited publications from 1947 onwards.



The principal of a JUI-F-affiliated madrassa says, “The ISKP seems to have conducted extensive research on the JUI-F, reflecting a deep interest and understanding of the party. It is quite scary and concerning.”

most of the JUI-F leaders and those of its splinters, such as the JUI-Nazaryati [Ideological], are allied with Taliban leaders in Kandahar on their own, without necessarily representing the party’s central policy over the Taliban.

Unlike the Jamaat-i-Islami and Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan, the JUI-F is unique in its ability to form provincial governments and secure positions in federal cabinets, despite varying degrees of electoral success in KP and Balochistan over the past several elections. This influence grants the party valuable resources and power. Click to expand...

origins of the JUI-F can be traced back to the pre-Partition era, originating from the Jamiat-i-Ulema Hind (JUH). Following the tragic events of the 1857 War of Independence, which saw the killing of tens of thousands of Muslims, a group of politically inclined clerics in 1866 established Darul Uloom, a madrassa in Deoband (now in Uttar Pradesh, India). This institution became a nucleus for a revivalist religious movement emphasising the ‘purification’ of Muslims, and facilitated the spread of the ‘Deobandi’ movement throughout the Indian subcontinent.

Usmani collaborated closely with the Muslim League and played a significant role in the enactment of the Objectives Resolution of 1949, which provided the Islamist framework for Pakistan’s future constitutions.

This period not only broadened its outreach but also facilitated access to state resources, strengthening its position in national politics.

After a three-decade hiatus, the JUI-F is making efforts to regain its foothold in Punjab. In August, the party revamped its provincial structure, bringing in new leaders affiliated with the Jamiat-i-Talaba Islam, the party’s student wing. The party has also begun talks with the ASWJ for a possible merger or electoral alliance in Punjab. Click to expand...

Until the mid-1980s, the JUI-F held a significant position in Punjab

After Mehmood’s death, however, the JUI in Punjab was split over the party’s joining of the anti-Gen Zia Movement for the Restoration of Democracy (MRD) and over the appointment of Rehman,

experts and party leaders attribute the JUI’s actual decline in the province to the emergence of the virulently sectarian Sipah-i-Sahaba Pakistan (SSP).



In the mid-1980s, Maulana Haq Nawaz Jhangvi, the JUI-F’s Punjab deputy chief, separately formed Anjuman-i-Sipah-i-Sahaba Pakistan (ASSP), drawing emotional JUI-F members towards its hard sectarian lines.

In the subsequent 1992 by-elections, the SSP’s Azam Tariq emerged victorious on both seats. Through strategic alliances, particularly with the PML-N, and by bolstering its presence at the local level, the SSP’s influence in Punjab grew, thereby limiting the JUI-F’s reach in the region.

After a three-decade hiatus, the JUI-F is making efforts to regain its foothold in Punjab. In August, the party revamped its provincial structure, bringing in new leaders

JUI-F leaders admit that other political parties, such as the PML-N, exploit the ASWJ’s structure and support base in Punjab to their advantage in general elections.

Particularly in urban constituencies of Punjab and Sindh, the local appeal of sectarian groups is in challenging the traditional power of long-standing feudal elites and weakening biradari ties. To win in these constituencies then, parties can make inroads through such partnerships

While some party leaders, such as the late Maulana Abdul Ghani, Maulana Asmatullah, the late Maulana Fazl Muhammad Baraich and the late Maulana Hanif openly endorsed the Taliban, others, including long-time provincial chief Maulana Mohammad Khan Sherani

According to Shah, “The JUI-F also required the inclusion of Baloch figures in its ranks, considering the historical precedence of Baloch leaders holding the position of chief minister in the province.”

In Sindh, particularly in the province’s northern districts, the JUI-F has been gaining support and increasing its voter base over the past few years, mainly because of its blend of local politics and religion with Sindhi ethno-nationalism

party has historical roots in the province dating back to the pre-Partition JUH and movements such as the Reshmi Rumaal Tehreek.

clerics in Sindh associated with the movement also formed the Jamiat-i-Ulema Sindh at the same time, and participated in the movement to separate Sindh from the Bombay Presidency, an important Sindhi ethno-nationalist campaign.

Recently, when the JUI-F chief Rehman strongly criticised the crackdown on Afghan refugees, it gained widespread attention. However, the party’s Sindh secretary general, Rashid Soomro, disagreed subtly, providing an explanation in a more subdued manner, to prevent upsetting the party’s Sindhi support base.