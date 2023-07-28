Pakistani official eyes cooperation with Türkiye on UAVs, advanced fighters​

Working on new capabilities​

BY ANADOLU AGENCY JUL 27, 2023 3:39 PMSaying that the defense industries of Türkiye and Pakistan have been working together for more than two decades, the Pakistani secretary for defense production added that the two countries will consolidate their work and look ahead to new fields, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and advanced fighters.Turkish-Pakistani relations have expanded "exponentially" over the last decade, Humayun Aziz told Anadolu Agency (AA).He stressed that Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC), Pakistani Karachi Shipyard, and Turkish defense firm STM have established ties.Karachi Shipyard and STM are building Milgem Plus warships in Pakistan, and the two countries will work on submarines as well, he underlined during the 16th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) in Istanbul, Türkiye's commercial capital.He added that new frontiers include unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and advanced fighters, "because we are already progressing a lot in submarine and ship-building."Türkiye and Pakistan are also cooperating militarily in regard to small arms and other projects, he noted.On the technological aspect, the two countries have a good understanding and are working on certain advanced designs, Aziz said.He said, "The defense industry is actively cooperating with us for work on new design capabilities which also includes artificial intelligence and new techniques."On the current IDEF defense fair, which runs through Friday, Aziz said the event is growing in strength."Our relations are continuous, but definitely these exhibitions provide us with an opportunity to assess a lot of products on one platform in one day," he highlighted.He said many people visited Pakistan's pavilion at the event, adding, "We have some tremendous missile, aircraft, (and) unmanned combat vehicle technology capabilities. So I see a lot of interest from people in things we are presenting."