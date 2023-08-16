What's new

Türkiye Welcomes New Unmanned Surface Vessel “ULAQ KAMA” to its Defense Arsenal

Defense785

Defense785

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Joined
May 16, 2021
Messages
26
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Türkiye’s defense industry witnesses a groundbreaking development as ARES Shipyard and Meteksan Defense jointly unveil the latest addition to the ULAQ Family, the ULAQ KAMA Expendable Unmanned Surface Vessel. With the changing geopolitical landscape and the need for powerful deterrence capabilities, the ULAQ KAMA aims to be a dominant force in the seas, offering a low-cost solution with high-impact power. The vessel’s primary purpose is to establish peace and stability by deterring potential threats and, if necessary, responding with kinetic force.

ULAQ KAMA.jpg

ULAQ KAMA is not only a potent deterrent with its explosive payload but also functions as an Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform, thanks to its advanced communication network, long-range capabilities, and exceptional seaworthiness. The vessel’s unique features provide operational decision-makers with new and asymmetric options, instilling trust among allies and fear among foes.

READ MORE
 

Similar threads

dBSPL
ULAQ AUSV With New shape Unveiled at DIMDEX
Replies
0
Views
1K
dBSPL
dBSPL
N
Indian Navy to test its first unmanned surface vessel in November, for surveillance, minesweeping
Replies
0
Views
149
NG Missile Vessels
N
Zarvan
Turkey Set To Export ULAQ Armed USV To Europe
Replies
2
Views
937
aziqbal
aziqbal
dBSPL
Turkey’s Indigenous Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs)
2
Replies
17
Views
5K
dBSPL
dBSPL
N
Indian Navy steaming ahead with autonomous unmanned vessels
Replies
0
Views
141
NG Missile Vessels
N

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom