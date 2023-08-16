Türkiye Welcomes New Unmanned Surface Vessel “ULAQ KAMA” to its Defense Arsenal

Defense785
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- Joined
- May 16, 2021
- Messages
- 26
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
Türkiye’s defense industry witnesses a groundbreaking development as ARES Shipyard and Meteksan Defense jointly unveil the latest addition to the ULAQ Family, the ULAQ KAMA Expendable Unmanned Surface Vessel. With the changing geopolitical landscape and the need for powerful deterrence capabilities, the ULAQ KAMA aims to be a dominant force in the seas, offering a low-cost solution with high-impact power. The vessel’s primary purpose is to establish peace and stability by deterring potential threats and, if necessary, responding with kinetic force.
ULAQ KAMA is not only a potent deterrent with its explosive payload but also functions as an Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform, thanks to its advanced communication network, long-range capabilities, and exceptional seaworthiness. The vessel’s unique features provide operational decision-makers with new and asymmetric options, instilling trust among allies and fear among foes.
READ MORE
ULAQ KAMA is not only a potent deterrent with its explosive payload but also functions as an Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform, thanks to its advanced communication network, long-range capabilities, and exceptional seaworthiness. The vessel’s unique features provide operational decision-makers with new and asymmetric options, instilling trust among allies and fear among foes.
READ MORE