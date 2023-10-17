For 2024, $40.5 billion has been allocated to the defense

Vice President Yılmaz: "Including the funds allocated for the Defense Industry Support Fund, we allocate 1 trillion 133.5 billion liras for the defense and security sector in 2024."Policies and measures for the Turkish defense and aerospace industryAim to increase the sector's turnover to $26 billion and exports to $11 billion in 2028.Due to ever-increasing demand, it was decided to approximately double Turkiye's anti-tank missile production capacity.Prof. Dr. İhsan Kaya, Vice President of Defense Industries: "As the defense and aerospace industry sector, we will close our exports at the end of the year at above 6 billion dollars."Murat İkinci, General Manager of Roketsan:"At the meeting we held at NATO two months ago, we saw that they have a big problem in the supply chain.Turkiye's biggest advantage in this area is its dynamic structure. During the embargoes imposed on us, we never stopped developing even the smallest component.""Our technologies are now ahead of the countries that have been developing these systems for years. For example, our SUNGUR missile has started to find a place in the field, surpassing the missiles that have been in this field for years.There is a very serious demand for this missile.Its seeker and warhead offer a very high lethality."Özgür Güleryüz, General Manager of STM:"We are currently producing warships for Ukraine. We are also in talks with many other countries.In Pakistan, we are modernizing submarines produced by a foreign country. We won the tender against the company producing the submarine."