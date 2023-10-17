What's new

For 2024, $40.5 billion has been allocated to the defense

dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Mar 2, 2018
Messages
7,469
Reaction score
28
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Vice President Yılmaz: "Including the funds allocated for the Defense Industry Support Fund, we allocate 1 trillion 133.5 billion liras for the defense and security sector in 2024."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1714187787656716586

Policies and measures for the Turkish defense and aerospace industry

Aim to increase the sector's turnover to $26 billion and exports to $11 billion in 2028.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1714186834551402862

Due to ever-increasing demand, it was decided to approximately double Turkiye's anti-tank missile production capacity.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1713585016905539806

Prof. Dr. İhsan Kaya, Vice President of Defense Industries: "As the defense and aerospace industry sector, we will close our exports at the end of the year at above 6 billion dollars."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1714196016935653579

Murat İkinci, General Manager of Roketsan:

"At the meeting we held at NATO two months ago, we saw that they have a big problem in the supply chain.

Turkiye's biggest advantage in this area is its dynamic structure. During the embargoes imposed on us, we never stopped developing even the smallest component."

"Our technologies are now ahead of the countries that have been developing these systems for years. For example, our SUNGUR missile has started to find a place in the field, surpassing the missiles that have been in this field for years.

There is a very serious demand for this missile.

Its seeker and warhead offer a very high lethality."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1714206469795553650

Özgür Güleryüz, General Manager of STM:

"We are currently producing warships for Ukraine. We are also in talks with many other countries.

In Pakistan, we are modernizing submarines produced by a foreign country. We won the tender against the company producing the submarine."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1714206469795553650
 
Hmm 40.5 billion dollars.
I think my nation spends around 74 billion annually idk if it increased. The domestic sector is in its nascent stage right now though.
 
good, it is like about 100 billions at least if arms are imported, increase it when you can if some fresh money come.
 
dBSPL said:
Due to ever-increasing demand, it was decided to approximately double Turkiye's anti-tank missile production capacity.
Click to expand...

The only good news here.

High defense spending is nice until you realize that every cent is coming out of our pockets.

We're already paying ever increasing taxes.



Right now, the most important projects are Turkish type FAC and TFX and of course Reis and Milden.

A lot of less important projects like ATAK-2 and FIRTINA-2 can be shelved.
 

Similar threads

Indos
Indonesia defense expenditure to reach $9.7 billion by 2028, forecasts GlobalData
Replies
11
Views
277
Indos
Indos
D
Defense Industry Exports: August 2023
Replies
0
Views
255
dani191
D
Zarvan
Pakistani official eyes cooperation with Türkiye on UAVs, advanced fighters
Replies
2
Views
575
Bleek
Bleek
F-22Raptor
US DoD releases full details of $842B 2024 budget
Replies
0
Views
776
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
dBSPL
ANKA-S to be produced in Nigeria
Replies
5
Views
1K
Otonom Piyade
Otonom Piyade

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom