Turkiye's Minister of National Defense Guler: Agreement with Pakistan for KAAN is about to be signed

(photo: Cem Doğut)

İğneada'da Roketsan sonda roketi atışı: Hedef 550 kilometre Roketsan, İğneada'da inşa ettiği Sonda Roketi Test Merkezi'nden ilk sonda roketi atışını başarıyla gerçekleştirdi. Roketsan, uzay yolculuğuna devam ediyor.

Yaşar Güler, Minister of National Defense, announced that the agreement for Pakistan's participation in the KAAN National Combat Aircraft Program is about to be signed.In a statement made by Minister Güler, he said, "They exclude us from F-35. This encouraged us to build our own aircraft. In a way, they did us a favor. We are also producing KAAN. Friendly and brotherly countries are also making efforts to become partners in this project. An agreement has been signed with Azerbaijan, another one is about to be signed with Pakistan, and there are other countries. They will also come."A critical decision was taken by Azerbaijan for the KAAN Fighter Jet, which recently started ground tests. In line with the decision taken, Turkiye and Azerbaijan signed a cooperation agreement for the development of the National Combat Aircraft KAAN.The 'National Combat Aircraft Development Cooperation Signing Ceremony' was held during IDEF'23. The agreement was signed between the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense and TAI.MMU KAAN's Detailed Program ScheduleThe date of fulfillment of the initial conditions of the National Fighter Aircraft KAAN, called T0, is 2018.Within the scope of Phase-1 Part-1, the preliminary design activities of KAAN were carried out between 2018-2022.As part of Phase-1 Part-2, detailed design and qualification activities of the MMU KAAN will be carried out between 2022 and 2029. Accordingly, KAAN left the hangar in 2023. Until 2026, it is aimed to produce three prototypes.The development activities of the Block-10 configuration, which will be delivered to the Turkish Air Force, are expected to be completed by 2029.The 10 TF-X Block-10 fighter jets to be produced under Phase-2 will be delivered to the Turkish Air Force between 2030 and 2033. However, this date announced by the Turkish Air Force was revised as 2028 by TAI.Within the scope of Phase-3 between 2034-2040, the development and serial production activities of other TF-X blocks will be carried out.- The scheduled maiden flight date for Prototype-1 is December 27, 2023- Malaysia and Indonesia are being speculated as the fourth partner, but there is no official announcement yet. Another noteworthy issue is that in recent months, defense industry, national security, bilateral trade and renewable energy investment agreements with the UAE, Qatar and KSA with a total value of more than $70 billion have been signed. The Gulf region is not far from the project.- The MMU program is positioning itself as a 'third way' of the emerging Muslim countries in the middle of the two military superpowers.- The KAAN (Khan) partnership can play a driving role in creating a lasting and strategic bond of trust in the Muslim world that has been sought for decades but never realized, which could be a historic step towards changing the geopolitical paradigm in much of the world.