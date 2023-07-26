Azerbaijan signs partnership deal to join KAAN project

Türkiye and Azerbaijan have decided to cooperate for the development of the National Combat Aircraft KAAN!
Official agreement will be signed tomorrow at IDEF'23.
we went for plan CI am happy for both, Türkiye and Azerbaijan.
However, this was supposed to be Pakistan's place. I'd like to remind you that this project has been active for over 15 years. There was a golden opportunity for Pakistan to join or, at least, figure something out with Turkey, reach some kind of deal with Ankara, get included in one way or another.
It was not a budgetary issue that left Pakistan out of the picture. That's a myth.
It was a failure in leadership, lack of vision and the absence of strategic planning beyond the next week.
I don't want to get banned but my trust in the Pakistani military leadership is negative.
I am happy and sad at the same time.
I shan't be making a comment on Pakistan, however a lack of vision and inability to accept changes decimated French armies during ww1 and ww2. When the Iraqis thought that they could hold back American armies during the first gulf War, the USA's newer and more advanced tactics decimated Iraqi forces, no one expected Iraq to lose so badly. When the Russians invaded Chechnya, their arrogance and inability to adapt led to them losing the first war, and suffering humiliation in the second even when they won.
LMAO
they aren’t interested in it anywayWill the British allow Pakistan to join this project?
I don't think the British would care, even with an Indian-origin PM.Will the British allow Pakistan to join this project?