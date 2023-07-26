Azerbaijan signs partnership deal to join KAAN project

I am happy for both, Türkiye and Azerbaijan.



However, this was supposed to be Pakistan's place. I'd like to remind you that this project has been active for over 15 years. There was a golden opportunity for Pakistan to join or, at least, figure something out with Turkey, reach some kind of deal with Ankara, get included in one way or another.



It was not a budgetary issue that left Pakistan out of the picture. That's a myth.



It was a failure in leadership, lack of vision and the absence of strategic planning beyond the next week.



I don't want to get banned but my trust in the Pakistani military leadership is negative.



I am happy and sad at the same time.