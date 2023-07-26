What's new

Azerbaijan signs partnership deal to join KAAN project

I am happy for both, Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

However, this was supposed to be Pakistan's place. I'd like to remind you that this project has been active for over 15 years. There was a golden opportunity for Pakistan to join or, at least, figure something out with Turkey, reach some kind of deal with Ankara, get included in one way or another.

It was not a budgetary issue that left Pakistan out of the picture. That's a myth.

It was a failure in leadership, lack of vision and the absence of strategic planning beyond the next week.

I don't want to get banned but my trust in the Pakistani military leadership is negative.

I am happy and sad at the same time.
 
we went for plan C
 
I shan't be making a comment on Pakistan, however a lack of vision and inability to accept changes decimated French armies during ww1 and ww2. When the Iraqis thought that they could hold back American armies during the first gulf War, the USA's newer and more advanced tactics decimated Iraqi forces, no one expected Iraq to lose so badly. When the Russians invaded Chechnya, their arrogance and inability to adapt led to them losing the first war, and suffering humiliation in the second even when they won.

An army must be willing to take risks in order to keep up with modern times, and give up on older doctrines.

Of course none of what I have said has anything to do with Pakistan, I am merely thinking aloud about modern military doctrines.
 
Will the British allow Pakistan to join this project?
 
I don't think the British would care, even with an Indian-origin PM.

The UK has historically been very neutral when it comes to the Indo-Pak region. They've sold weapons and systems to both sides.
 

