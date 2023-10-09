What's new

Pakistani Journalist Had to Leave ICC World Cup Due to Security Concerns.

Not security, but a complaint was registered against her in cyber crime for her tweets... which may have violated some visa rules.
Hopefully it becomes a norm, a lot of Pakistanis should not be allowed to step in India.
 
So what did military junta appointed PCB chairman do about this?
Pakistan has now so much clout under new military rulers that India can 'deport' a Pakistani journalist over a 12 years old tweet :lol: !!


www.livemint.com

Pakistani journalist deported from India over ‘anti-India, Hindu’ tweets: Report

The incident came to light when a lawyer filed a complaint against Zainab Abbas, accusing her of making derogatory remarks on social media against Hindus and India
www.arabnews.com

Pakistani presenter Zainab Abbas left India for ‘personal reason,’ not deported — ICC

KARACHI: Zainab Abbas, a Pakistani sports presenter and commentator, had left India due to a “personal reason” and was not deported, an ICC spokesperson said on Monday. Abbas was in India as part of the ICC’s list of presenters for the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023. “She has left for a personal...
Crimson Blue said:
So what did military junta appointed PCB chairman do about this?
Pakistan has now so much clout under new military rulers that India can 'deport' a Pakistani journalist over a 12 years old tweet :lol: !!


www.livemint.com

www.arabnews.com

Faujeets and their allies embraces Javed Akhtar with open arms 😂
 
Crimson Blue said:
So what did military junta appointed PCB chairman do about this?
Pakistan has now so much clout under new military rulers that India can 'deport' a Pakistani journalist over a 12 years old tweet :lol: !!


www.livemint.com

www.arabnews.com

No she wasn't "deported"- she left on her own for security reasons as India is world famous for its radicalized lynch mobs

www.dawn.com

Zainab Abbas not deported, left India for personal reasons: ICC

Sports presenter's abrupt exit from World Cup comes after a complaint was filed against her in New Delhi for 'anti-Hindu' tweets.
www.dawn.com
already multiple threads on it- I know why y'all are doing this
But always remember world sees us as Pakistanis not "political factions"
point scoring is not a good look
 
