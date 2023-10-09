Pakistani Journalist Had to Leave ICC World Cup Due to Security Concerns.

Crimson Blue
So what did military junta appointed PCB chairman do about this?
Pakistan has now so much clout under new military rulers that India can 'deport' a Pakistani journalist over a 12 years old tweet !!
Pakistani journalist deported from India over ‘anti-India, Hindu’ tweets: ReportThe incident came to light when a lawyer filed a complaint against Zainab Abbas, accusing her of making derogatory remarks on social media against Hindus and Indiawww.livemint.com
Pakistani presenter Zainab Abbas left India for ‘personal reason,’ not deported — ICCKARACHI: Zainab Abbas, a Pakistani sports presenter and commentator, had left India due to a “personal reason” and was not deported, an ICC spokesperson said on Monday. Abbas was in India as part of the ICC’s list of presenters for the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023. “She has left for a personal...www.arabnews.com
already multiple threads on it- I know why y'all are doing this