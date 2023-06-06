What's new

ICC & BCCI biggest Money & Viewership Loss with PCB third in loss | After Pakistan refused to participate in India Cricket Worldcup & Asia Cup 2023

AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 1, 2010
Messages
10,305
Reaction score
-2
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom

ICC & BCCI biggest money looser, with PCB third most loss - After Pakistan Refused to participate in India Cricket Worldcup 2023 and Asia Cup Boycott​


ICC & BCCI biggest money looser now, with PCB third most loss in revenue after pullout from Worldcup 2023 in India and Asia Cup.

Pakistan pullout from India Worldcup 2023 will be the biggest loss to Media Broadcasters the ultimate game owners with ICC and BCCI to loose millions in rights, worldwide viewership and loss in reputation and Cricket as a Sport.

There are real concerns in Pakistan now due to severe security issues in India and train Odisha Train incident loosing 288 lives, also blamed onto Indian Muslims, Pakistan Cricket Team and Officials will not be part of any security failures and no guarantees to Pakistanis to play in India anymore.

After Srilanka debacle Pakistan has intelligently given signal to cancel Asia Cup and total boycott of the upcoming cup.

ICC would have earned a huge profit and income for more than $ 600 million dollars with Pakistan-India Worldcup match to earn 30% share is yet to loose.

There are options given to Pakistan that it should refuse to play India match in the World cup and play the remaining matches after India refused the Pakistan provided hybrid model due to politics.

The video shows the actual monetary losses to Pakistan PCB, Indian BCCI and ICC has a whole - the ultimate Game of Cricket loss in money, income, value, and viewership due to politics in sports :

 
Pakistan should just let India suffer the loss by not participating in the world cup. That'll teach them.

On a serious note, IPL sells media rights at higher rates than ICC world cup where no Pakistani participate. India playing is enough.

2007 world cup flopped because India went out of world cup in the first round and not because there was no India Pakistan match.
 
Last edited:
protean said:
Pakistan should just let India suffer the loss by not participating in the world cup. That'll teach them.

IPL sells media rights at higher rates than ICC world cup where no Pakistani participate. India playing is enough.

2007 world cup flopped because India went out of world cup in the first round and not because there was no India Pakistan match.
Click to expand...
I agree, Pak should not participate in the world Cup.
 
protean said:
Pakistan should just let India suffer the loss by not participating in the world cup. That'll teach them.

On a serious note, IPL sells media rights at higher rates than ICC world cup where no Pakistani participate. India playing is enough.

2007 world cup flopped because India went out of world cup in the first round and not because there was no India Pakistan match.
Click to expand...

Do you know which is is the most flop Worldcup of all times, it was 2007 World Cup because there was no India - Pakistan match and after that ICC made sure atleast one mother of all matches must be played in ICC event calendar. Money loss is one thing, Loss of Value, Loss of Viewership, Loss of Rights, Loss of Media Broadcast rights, Loss of Sponsorship and Overall it was the most boring, disappointing and flop worldcup of Cricket.
 
AsianLion said:
Do you know which is is the most flop Worldcup of all times, it was 2007 World Cup because there was no India - Pakistan match and after that ICC made sure atleast one mother of all matches must be played in ICC event calendar. Money loss is one thing, Loss of Value, Loss of Viewership, Loss of Rights, Loss of Media Broadcast rights, Loss of Sponsorship and Overall it was the most boring, disappointing and flop worldcup of Cricket.
Click to expand...
At the end of the day, the money is because of Indians watching the game. Money loss happened because India went out of the tournament at the league stage. Having India Pakistan match is an additional bonus but that is not the key driver of business. Without India, even with Pakistan, that tournament would have been a loss.
 
Nerender Modi's dirty politics hurting cricket.
Hope this moron dies soon
 
AsianLion said:

ICC & BCCI biggest money looser, with PCB third most loss - After Pakistan Refused to participate in India Cricket Worldcup 2023 and Asia Cup Boycott​


ICC & BCCI biggest money looser now, with PCB third most loss in revenue after pullout from Worldcup 2023 in India and Asia Cup.

Pakistan pullout from India Worldcup 2023 will be the biggest loss to Media Broadcasters the ultimate game owners with ICC and BCCI to loose millions in rights, worldwide viewership and loss in reputation and Cricket as a Sport.

There are real concerns in Pakistan now due to severe security issues in India and train Odisha Train incident loosing 288 lives, also blamed onto Indian Muslims, Pakistan Cricket Team and Officials will not be part of any security failures and no guarantees to Pakistanis to play in India anymore.

After Srilanka debacle Pakistan has intelligently given signal to cancel Asia Cup and total boycott of the upcoming cup.

ICC would have earned a huge profit and income for more than $ 600 million dollars with Pakistan-India Worldcup match to earn 30% share is yet to loose.

There are options given to Pakistan that it should refuse to play India match in the World cup and play the remaining matches after India refused the Pakistan provided hybrid model due to politics.

The video shows the actual monetary losses to Pakistan PCB, Indian BCCI and ICC has a whole - the ultimate Game of Cricket loss in money, income, value, and viewership due to politics in sports :
Click to expand...

Ohh man, actually biggest loser will be PCB after isolating herself.

There will be little impact on world Cup business but still will can manage.

But it can't guarantee if PCB will survive.
 
Last edited:
Raj-Hindustani said:
Ohh man, actually biggest loy will be PCB after isolating herself.
Click to expand...
They are good at shooting themselves in the foot for their ego.

India doesn't need a World Cup match, we can put an IPL up and make billions. Countries like Pakistan are insignificant in the grand scheme of things. We are also buying up foreign leagues, so it's a perpetual money-making game.
 
Vikramaditya-I said:
They are good at shooting themselves in the foot for their ego.

India doesn't need a World Cup match, we can put an IPL up and make billions. Countries like Pakistan are insignificant in the grand scheme of things. We are also buying up foreign leagues, so it's a perpetual money-making game.
Click to expand...
Yeah, for the pocket change losses we can increase a few matches in IPL next year. Losers will be ICC and PCB. You don't threaten BCCI when you are living off of their handouts.
 
Vikramaditya-I said:
They are good at shooting themselves in the foot for their ego.

India doesn't need a World Cup match, we can put an IPL up and make billions. Countries like Pakistan are insignificant in the grand scheme of things. We are also buying up foreign leagues, so it's a perpetual money-making game.
Click to expand...

To be honest, there would be no problem with a hybrid model, but inpatient PCB has reached a dead end and their loudmouth chairman has gone too far.

They might make a statement once or twice and work behind the door when Jay Shah informed them that India would not visit Pakistan.

India had a greater than 99% chance of adopting the hybrid model,

But, to make their own populace happy, they chose to threaten the BCCI and even hinted that they would want hybrid models for the World Cup.................................. Nothing but a dead end.

Now that BCCI has no choice but to reject the hybrid model, PCB will be compelled to visit India; else, they should be prepared to become isolated as a result of their mistakes and face financial losses.
 
Trango Towers said:
There needs to be a couple of explosions in ipl with specific threat to whaite players and that will see the scores settled and India brought back to level playing field
Click to expand...

Even then, if it does, foreign players will come back in 3 to 4 months.

Similar incidents have occurred, forcing England to rerun in less than six months and play in India. No other cricket bord is in a position to compete with BCCI.
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
Even then, if it does, foreign players will come back in 3 to 4 months.

Similar incidents have occurred, forcing England to rerun in less than six months and play in India. No other cricket bord is in a position to compete with BCCI.
Click to expand...
Similar incidents...when ?
Problem here is Indian arrogance. The biggest match and the most viewed games are India vs Pakistan even when one country has a poor team. RSS dicks and Indians in general have the foresight of a wart and think they are a superpower because of IPL. Pakistani players have broken that myth but will u learn? Nope because you are Indian
 

