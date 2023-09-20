What's new

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Matches Discussion & News | 50 Over ODI Format | Hosted under India's Mismanagement

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: ODI Matches Discussion & News | The Game for 50 Over Trophy at India

The Most Controversial ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

There has been a lot of mess up by India, Indian BJP Govt. and the BCCI in organizing a proper ODI format World Cup in India. The Controversies, Disturbances keep coming from a miss-managed ICC Event in India.

Governmental issues, Security Issues, Ticketing issues, Match Schedule changes, Religious Events, Traveling issues, all has been happening in the controversy ridden World Cup 2023 hosted by India.

1695252492330.jpeg


Lets hope ICC World Cup Matches are competitive, enjoying and without more controversies : when all the foreign teams play against each other in India...Discuss each match.
 
Byju's don't have money to pay their employees and skips depositing PF, but keeps sponsoring such expensive events. Sometime I hate corporate culture.
 
Byju's don't have money to pay their employees and skips depositing PF, but keeps sponsoring such expensive events. Sometime I hate corporate culture.
I despise such educational institutions since the parents are frequently robbed. Since parents are frequently overly sentimental about their children and future,

On Topic -

Hope for the good and competitive matches.
 
Hope for the good and competitive matches.
Hope so, I watch football more past few years. Unless the matches are interesting, it doesn't make me watch it. The recent ODI series between Aus-SA was extremely sad. Most matches were simple one-sided.
 

