What's new

2025 ICC Champions Trophy | Biggest ICC event in World Cricket | Sparkling Matches || Hosted by Pakistan

AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 1, 2010
Messages
10,643
Reaction score
-2
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 | Biggest ICC event in World Cricket in 2025 | Sparkling Event | Host Rights Pakistan

After 8 Year long wait, ICC Champions Trophy is Back | Challenging Matches with just 8 Top Teams | Qualification Scenarios for Finals | New Style New Structure | New Rules | New Excitement

Struggle for Teams to Finish at top-eight finish at the World Cup could provide long-term stability by attracting new sponsors, new media rights, new money and participate in the largest event in year 2025, "The ICC Champions Trophy 2025" in Pakistan.

It will come with new stadiums and upgraded current infrastructure of facilities, lighting systems and stadiums. The Current Champions are Pakistan.

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy will be the ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy, a cricket tournament for the eight top-ranked One Day International (ODI) men's national teams organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC). It will be hosted by Pakistan in 2025. Pakistan was announced as the host of the ICC Champions Trophy on 16 November 2021. Official logo and new ICC song will be released soon.

More Details: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2025_ICC_Champions_Trophy

ICC Champion Trophy in Pakistan is coming, Who will be the Champion :

1698780642739.png
 

Similar threads

AsianLion
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Matches Discussion & News | 50 Over ODI Format | Hosted under India's Mismanagement
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
76
Views
4K
SaadH
S
AsianLion
ICC WorldCup 2023: India vs Pakistan: Biggest Match in this World || Half the World Viewership of Greatest Rivalry on 14th Oct, Ahmadabad
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
2K
AsianLion
AsianLion
ghazi52
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup
64 65 66 67 68 69
Replies
1K
Views
24K
lastofthepatriots
lastofthepatriots
AsianLion
ICC & BCCI biggest Money & Viewership Loss with PCB third in loss | After Pakistan refused to participate in India Cricket Worldcup & Asia Cup 2023
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
123
Views
7K
airmarshal
airmarshal
Pakistan Ka Beta
ACC accepts PCB Hybrid model & announced schedule of Asia Cup 2023 -
Replies
3
Views
575
Laozi
Laozi

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom