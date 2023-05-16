Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
Don't think any real Pakistani will be supporting the team considering the human rights abuses being committed by establishment and PDM.
I'm glad we have boycotted.
Except for Shaheen Afridi but that was indirectNone of the cricket players are saying anything.
Don't think it's the right thing to do, WC is an important tournament and we can potentially win - our teams pretty strongPakistan to Boycott World Cup in India 2023 | Only option left is neutral venues a Hybrid model with India.
India-Pakistan match will not happen.
I get the point is to show anger but cant be celebrating those who celebrate our airliner crashes, APSNone of the cricket players are saying anything.
I'll support India in this match and celebrate if PCT loses tbh.
Sad times, since forever the highlight of the world cup has been indo pak clashes for our people. Politics takes away small moments of happiness from all.Pakistan to Boycott World Cup in India 2023 | Only option left is neutral venues a Hybrid model with India.
India-Pakistan match will not happen.
It will be a massive blow to ICC after all the funding from PCB will stop flowing. Maybe they will have to abandon World Cup as a whole.
Oh Bhai. Pakistan has abondoned Indian World Cup. West Indies also did. So Pakistan is not coming to India in your wet dreams if Pakistan saves the pathetic dying Indian Cricket Worldcup 2023.
It will be a massive blow to ICC after all the funding from PCB will stop flowing. Maybe they will have to abandon World Cup as a whole.
Bro we don’t need to celebrate either. Both are subhumans vermins. If pushed came to shove, I will root for our boys because f those dotheads transgendersNone of the cricket players are saying anything.
I'll support India in this match and celebrate if PCT loses tbh.
I pointed this out in another thread, mass public anger usually gets on world stage thru international sports like Iranian soccer team did for their women.None of the cricket players are saying anything.
I'll support India in this match and celebrate if PCT loses tbh.
For once if funding stops, does it matter to PCB or Pakistan. Pakistan made the right decision not to go to the terrorist India.