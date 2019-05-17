Pakistan Navy’s 2300 Tons OPVs launched by Damen

RangeMaster
Maybe it is a customized product.2300 tons?
Demen 1900 is 1800 tons. Milgem class is 2300 tons.
The OPVs built for Pakistan will have a displacement of around 1900 tons and an overall length of 90 meters.
Why even the OPV is being procured from outside? We should have been able to build this inhouse with sub-systems being procured from any suitable country ...
Do not ask it.So, now Karachi Shipyard is not manufacturing these? Hmmm... From where is Pakistan funding the extra money needed for imports?
