What's new

3 Pakistan Navy personnel martyred in Gwadar helicopter crash

Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Mar 30, 2010
Messages
44,390
Reaction score
3
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Two officers and a solider of the Pakistan Navy were martyred after a helicopter crashed during training in Balochistan's Gwadar due to a technical issue, a navy spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

The spokesperson said an inquiry into the crash has been launched.

www.geo.tv

3 Pakistan Navy personnel martyred in Gwadar helicopter crash

The crash took place due to a technical issue, says navy spokesperson
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Two U.S. Army Helicopters Crash in Alaska, Killing 3 Soldiers
Replies
1
Views
727
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Three US marines killed in Australia helicopter crash, several fatal crashes involving Ospreys in recent years
Replies
3
Views
265
jhungary
jhungary
Maarkhoor
India jet crashed, killed 2 civilians on ground.
Replies
12
Views
609
El Sidd
El Sidd
N
China Is Helping Modernize the Pakistan Navy. What Does That Mean for India?
Replies
4
Views
680
SQ8
S
beijingwalker
U.S. military pilot dies in F/A-18 Hornet jet crash near San Diego
Replies
6
Views
173
waz
waz

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom