Areesh
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Mar 30, 2010
- Messages
- 44,390
- Reaction score
- 3
- Country
- Location
Two officers and a solider of the Pakistan Navy were martyred after a helicopter crashed during training in Balochistan's Gwadar due to a technical issue, a navy spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.
The spokesperson said an inquiry into the crash has been launched.
The spokesperson said an inquiry into the crash has been launched.
3 Pakistan Navy personnel martyred in Gwadar helicopter crash
The crash took place due to a technical issue, says navy spokesperson
www.geo.tv