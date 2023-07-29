Zarvan
Illustration of Expeditionary submarine (Saab image)
Saab Offers Four Expeditionary Submarines To The Netherlands
Supported by Sweden and the United Kingdom, Saab has today submitted its proposal for the replacement of Netherland’s current submarines. The proposal comprises four advanced Expeditionary Submarines with the latest innovations and technologies and includes a cooperation with Dutch shipbuilder Damen Shipyards Group.Naval News Staff 28 Jul 2023
Saab press release
Saab’s offered solution is based on a successful, proven and future-proof design. It will incorporate the latest capabilities and technologies, whilst its truly modular design will allow for new technologies as they evolve to ensure relevance for many years to come.
Saab and Dutch shipbuilder Damen Shipyards Group have cooperated since 2015 and the offer to build submarines to replace the Dutch Walrus-class is a balanced cooperation between the Netherlands and Sweden.
“The outstanding capabilities of the Expeditionary Submarine C718 meets and exceeds the Dutch needs and requirements long-term. Our offer constitutes a substantial contribution to the operational capability of the Dutch Defence Forces. Cooperation with local industry throughout the programme secures strategic autonomy for the Netherlands. These are Dutch submarines for the Royal Netherlands Navy.”
Mats Wicksell, Senior Vice President and Head of Saab’s business area Kockums
The C718 is an advanced Expeditionary Submarine that offers an unsurpassed level of endurance and exceeds the Royal Netherlands Navy needs for long-distance operations, sufficient accommodation, crew comfort and increased weapon payload capability.
As part of the proposal, Saab offers a proven and integrated weapon launching system and one of the best sensor-systems in the world. Saab’s innovative design features signature solutions to minimise detection by active sonars, all combined in an undetectable and extremely capable submarine.
The offer includes knowledge transfer to the Netherlands. Once delivered, the submarines will be fully maintainable by the Royal Netherlands Navy including upgrades throughout their lifespans.
Sweden, through Saab’s business area Kockums, has a long tradition in producing world class submarines. Four nations are currently operating submarines and submarine technology designed by Saab’s business area Kockums; Sweden, Australia, Japan and Singapore.
-End-
Our interview with Saab at NEDS 2022:
