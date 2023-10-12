What's new

New Virginia class submarine delivered to US Navy

BCG_5404-1024x683.jpg

Release from HII

*****

GROTON, Conn. (October 11, 2023) – General Dynamics Electric Boat announced today it delivered the nuclear-powered attack submarine Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) to the U.S. Navy. Electric Boat is a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD).

Hyman G. Rickover is the 22nd submarine of the Virginia Class, which provides the Navy with the capabilities required to retain undersea dominance well into the 21st century.

“The shipbuilders of Electric Boat are proud to deliver Hyman G. Rickover, the second submarine to be named for the father of the United States Nuclear Navy,” said Kevin Graney, President, General Dynamics Electric Boat. “Admiral Rickover set excellence as the standard for the United States’ nuclear fleet, and we wish the Hyman G. Rickover and her crew a long and distinguished career that honors Admiral Rickover’s legacy.”

Hyman G. Rickover is the fourth of the ten-ship group of Virginia-class submarines known as Block IV. These ships embody a Navy and industry commitment to deliver new submarines to the fleet with advantageous stealth and strike capacity.

Virginia-class submarines displace approximately 7,000 tons, with a hull length of 377 feet and a diameter of 34 feet. Block IV Virginia-class submarines carry Mark 48 advanced capability torpedoes and Tomahawk cruise missiles.

General Dynamics Electric Boat is the prime contractor and lead design yard for the Virginia class program and constructs the ships in a teaming arrangement with HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia.

seapowermagazine.org

General Dynamics Delivers Submarine Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) - Seapower

