PAF New Batch J-10 C Spotted

1655812253494.png
 
fatman17 said:
Jammer actually delays are from our side mainly financial issues.
Possibly the reason COAS quietly ( no ISPR announcement of much a do planned trip ) flew to China week or so ago to hash out the payment for much a needed J-10s ?
 
MIRauf said:
Possibly the reason COAS quietly ( no ISPR announcement of much a do planned trip ) flew to China week or so ago to hash out the payment for much a needed J-10s ?
Why COAS. Why not our indomitable defence minister.
 
fatman17 said:
Why COAS. Why not our indomitable defence minister.
Usually Loans are arranged prior to the production, so the big question to finances be the loan payment or the better term inability for the payment due. News was about COAS travel and not the 'Gov't's official' actually titled MoD, thus my question ( didn't mean it to come out as a politically motivated or hate for the COAS in my prior post, if it did. )
 

