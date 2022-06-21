PAF New Batch J-10 C Spotted

Windjammer
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 9, 2009
- Messages
- 40,898
- Reaction score
- 181
- Country
- Location
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
Possibly as the first batch was serialed from 101 - 106How many. 6 again perhaps
should we think that 2nd batch arrived too.Allah Shukar ....at least some good news on PDF
Although the second batch was expected to land in June but the absence of any drop tanks suggest they are still in China.should we think that 2nd batch arrived too.
Jammer actually delays are from our side mainly financial issues.Although the second batch was expected to land in June but the absence of any drop tanks suggest they are still in China.
Possibly the reason COAS quietly ( no ISPR announcement of much a do planned trip ) flew to China week or so ago to hash out the payment for much a needed J-10s ?Jammer actually delays are from our side mainly financial issues.
Why COAS. Why not our indomitable defence minister.Possibly the reason COAS quietly ( no ISPR announcement of much a do planned trip ) flew to China week or so ago to hash out the payment for much a needed J-10s ?
Usually Loans are arranged prior to the production, so the big question to finances be the loan payment or the better term inability for the payment due. News was about COAS travel and not the 'Gov't's official' actually titled MoD, thus my question ( didn't mean it to come out as a politically motivated or hate for the COAS in my prior post, if it did. )Why COAS. Why not our indomitable defence minister.
I'm not sure if they're LED strips or reflective. I guess they're useful nighttime visibility and air-to-air refueling visibility cases? @SQ8 @DeinoAlbeit this image is of the previous batch but what are those green strips of lights.
View attachment 855634
Formation lights.I'm not sure if they're LED strips or reflective. I guess they're useful nighttime visibility and air-to-air refueling visibility cases? @SQ8 @Deino