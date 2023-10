South Korea’s First KDX III Batch II Aegis Destroyer Started Sea Trials​

ROKS Jeongjo the Great (995), the first KDX III Batch II destroyer for the ROK Navy, during sea trials. Screenshot from DAPA video. YoungHak Lee 16 Oct 2023The lead ship of the KDX III Batch II program, ROKSwasat the Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard in Ulsan, South Korea.Following the launching ceremony the vessel entered outfitting stage, pierside.can confirm that the ship was still undergoing outfitting at the Ulsa shipyard in May (Editor in Chief having toured the shipyard and seen the destroyer ahead of MADEX 2023).Since the launch of ROKS, South Korean government did not release any information or photos about the ship. A year of silence from the ROK Navy, companies, and the government. However this changed on Oct. 6 when DAPA published on its YouTube channel a video showing the vessel during sea trials.The video showsAegis destroyer almost fully armed with VLS. However, the KVLS-II homegrown vertical launch system is still under development, so the space for the VLS section is still vacant.The KDX III Batch II program calls for three Aegis destroyers to be built. The lead ship is scheduled to be delivered to the ROK Navy in November 2024.‘Jeongjo the Great’ class Aegis destroyers are planned to be built by Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), and the second ship, which has a steel cutting ceremony on, is scheduled to be delivered to the ROK Navy in 2026.KDX-III Batch-II destroyer scale model on HHI stand during MADEX 2023.As crucial part of the Korea Air and Missile Defense (KAMD), the ‘Jeongjo the Great’ class Aegis destroyers will have ballistic missile defense (BMD) capabilities. Unlike the existing Sejong the Great class Aegis destroyers (KDX III Batch I program), the ‘Jeongjo the Great’ class Aegis destroyers have the latest Aegis combat system, Baseline 9.C2 ‘KII’. It brings better detection performances and allow to use Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s (RTX) SM-6 and SM-3 missiles.The ‘Jeongjo the Great’ class Aegis destroyers, unlike other Aegis ships, will have the ability to strike surface targets from stand off distances using ‘Ship to surface ballistic missile’ from the KVLS-II which is currently under development. The missile name is locally known as Hyunmoo-IV-2.KVLS-II unveiled at MADEX 2021.The ‘Jeongjo the Great’ class Aegis destroyer’s combat system is integrated with local systems. Thanks to infrared detection and tracking equipment (IRST) and the electro-optical tracking equipment (EOTS), the detection and tracking capabilities has been more than doubled compared to Sejong the Great class Aegis destroyer, and the submarine detection range has been improved more than ‘Three times’ with an integrated sonar system. The ‘Jeongjo the Great’ class Aegis destroyer’s hull mounted sonar (HMS) hardware size has been significantly larger than the Sejong the Great class Aegis destroyer’s HMS. The newly developed variable depth sonar (VDS) and multi-function towed array (MFTA) is applied to the ‘Jeongjo the Great’ class Aegis destroyer.