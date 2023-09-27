What's new

Russia delivers first batch of LPG to Pakistan

F69wjC2aEAA1u5j

Russian Embassy says delivery was made through Iran's Sarakhs Special Economic Zone. PHOTO: TWITTER/@RusEmbPakistan


Russia on Tuesday delivered the first batch of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the amount of 100,000 metric tonnes to Pakistan.

On its official X handle, the Russian Embassy stated that the delivery was made through Iran's Sarakhs Special Economic Zone.

It further said that consultations on the second shipment are under way.

The Express Tribune, quoting sources, earlier reported that independent Russian oil refiner Forteinvest clinched a deal that will see Russian gasoline sent to Pakistan by land for the first time, as Russian refiners seek alternative markets for motor fuels days before an EU import ban.

Forteinvest has sold to a trader an initial 1,000-tonne lot of gasoline from its Orsk plant for delivery to Pakistan and has more requests to supply gasoline, diesel and LPG to the country, the sources added.

The refined products will be shipped from the Orsk refinery in Russia’s Orenburg region near the Kazakhstan border to Afghanistan by rail and reloaded into tank trucks for delivery to Pakistan, as Russia and Pakistan don’t have direct rail connections, the sources said.

In June, the first cargo of discounted Russian crude oil arranged under a new deal between Islamabad and Moscow had arrived in Karachi.

Russia delivers first batch of LPG to Pakistan | The Express Tribune

Russian Embassy says delivery was made through Iran's Sarakhs Special Economic Zone
