FFX Batch III frigate scale model on Hanwha Ocean stand at MADEX 2023. Hanwha Ocean picture.
Hanwha Ocean To Build Last Two Ulsan-Class FFX Batch III Frigates
On July 14, Hanwha Ocean was announced as preferred bidder for the construction of the fifth and sixth ship of the FFX Batch-III program for the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy. This is the first contract the South Korean shipbuilder (formerly known as DSME) has won after becoming part of the Hanwha Group.Eunhyuk Cha 16 Jul 2023
The two vessels are among the 3,500-ton Ulsan-class Batch-III frigates set to be built for the ROK Navy. The first ship is already built and was launched by HHI on April 10, 2023. The second, third and fourth ship is being built by SK Oceanplant (previously known as Samkang M&T).
The difference between Hanwha Ocean and its competitor, HHI, was 0.1422 points, with each receiving 91.8855 and 91.7433 on the total evaluation score. The contract is expected to be worth approximately 655 million USD. Since being designated as a defense industry in 1981, Hanwha Ocean has constructed over 40 surface ships, including the Ulsan-class frigates, three KDX-I destroyers, three KDX-II destroyers, and one KDX-III destroyer. By winning this bid, Hanwha Ocean was able to resolve the situation of not winning any surface ship contracts since 2018.
FFX Batch III frigate scale model on Hanwha Ocean stand at MADEX 2023. Picture by Eunhyuk Cha
Originally recognized as outstanding builders of the South Korean navy’s submarines through participation in the KSS-I, KSS-II, and KSS-III programs, Hanwha Ocean has enhanced its technological competitiveness in surface shipbuilding by creating synergy with Hanwha Group’s weapons systems. For instance, Hanwha Systems plays a crucial role in equipping the FFX Batch-III with integrated sensor mast (ISM), S-band AESA radar, and combat management system (CMS). Moreover, Hanwha Ocean recently announced plans to invest in an indoor drydock capable of facilitating better nighttime operations and providing shelter from adverse weather conditions such as rain and typhoons. This new facility would also enable the simultaneous construction of two vessels. These ongoing efforts to enhance surface shipbuilding capabilities are expected to have an effect on the successful bidding for future surface ship projects, including the KDDX program.
About FFX Batch III / Ulsan-class frigate
The six FFX Batch III frigates will be 129 meters in length, 15 meters in width, displace 3,500 tons, and have a maximum speed of 30 knots. Their major armaments include a Mark 45 5-inch main gun, anti-ship missiles, and a new close-in weapons system.
HHI and Samkang M&T are the shipbuilders that were in charge of building the first four ship-in-class (with HHI in charge of the detailed design and construction of the first ship). The selection of Samkang M&T at the time, a relatively small shipbuilder, created backlash in Korea and lead DAPA to change its evaluation process.
Rolls-Royce will deliver the MT30 Gas Turbines, the primary propulsion system for the ships.
The Batch III ships are the culmination of over 15 years of research. The Batch I program lasted from 2006 to 2016 and delivered six vessels to the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN). The Batch II program, which started in 2011, is still ongoing, with the last ship being scheduled for delivery in 2023 for a total of eight. Development of Batch III began in 2016. Production will continue until 2027, with the first ship scheduled for delivery to the ROK Navy in 2024.
TAGS FFX Batch III Hanwha Ocean
AUTHORS
Posted by : Eunhyuk Cha
Eunhyuk Cha is a motivated security researcher with interest in international relations and security studies. He previously was an intern at the U.S. Embassy Seoul, and a member of ROK Forum for Nuclear Strategy (ROKFNS). He is currently a software engineer trainee at the Samsung Software Academy. His areas of interest lie in the fields of naval defense and aerospace industries.
