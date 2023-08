Jinn Baba said: You cant expect Pakistan to compete with multi trillion dollar economies.



Also, in other countries, such research is usually conducted by research institutions, not militaries.



So kudos to PAF for trying, and better late than never. Click to expand...

Raider 21 said: Jointly between militaries and other institutions. Like USAF as an example. The Air Force Material Command works jointly with various defence contractors. You'd see civilians and military personnel flying F-16s, F-35s, F-15s , F-22s. and numerous other projects. Still an excellent step for PAF. Click to expand...

I think this a step in the right direction. We may not be perfect and make all the right decisions all the time but it does some there's enough people with their head screwed on right. This is a crucial area for R&D. I am more excited about the computing part than the AI part. You need computing clusters to run FEM codes and FDC sims and I suppose PAF has realized this (it was about time they did). That being said many interesting applications for AI, but not in the way most people think (read autonomous fighter jets).To add to that, in the US the military has very large setups for R&D - namely ONR and AFRL. It's just that the private sector is larger here. In contrast, in Pakistan our military does all the R&D but it is tiny compared to even ONR and AFRL, let alone the private US defence sector.On a related note, Pakistan needs to seriously work on a Defence Industry Policy that aims to streamline and promote private and semi-private investment in Pakistan's defence sector. We are a very huge market and also have great export potential. But for this we will need to view these things as defence+economics and not just super-secret-defence.