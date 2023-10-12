What's new

Chinese scientists unlock potential of memristor semiconductor building block that could boost artificial intelligence, self-driving cars and more

Chinese scientists unlock potential of memristor semiconductor building block that could boost artificial intelligence, self-driving cars and more

  • World’s first fully system-integrated memristor chip could make artificial intelligence smarter and up to 75 times more efficient, researchers say
  • Advances could lead to AI that is capable of more human-like learning, with implications for how smart devices and autonomous driving work

Victoria Bela

Victoria Bela
Published: 10:07pm, 11 Oct, 2023
The world’s first fully system-integrated memristor chip has been unveiled by a team of Chinese scientists who believe it could not only make artificial intelligence smarter, but also more time and energy efficient.
While the semiconductor has yet to leave the lab setting, it could allow for the development of AI that is capable of more human-like learning, which could have implications for the way smart devices and autonomous driving work, according to the researchers.
“Learning is highly important,” for edge intelligence devices, the research team from Tsinghua University said in their study released in the journal Science on September 15, referencing devices that process data internally with technology like AI.

www.scmp.com

Chinese scientists unlock potentials of a new semiconductor building block

World’s first fully system-integrated memristor chip could make artificial intelligence smarter and up to 75 times more efficient, researchers say.
