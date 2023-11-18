China's AI growth is 'astounding to see', Google CEO Sundar Pichai believes China to be the unbeatable leader in artificial intelligence (AI)

beijingwalker
China's AI growth is 'astounding to see', Google CEO Sundar Pichai believes China to be leader in artificial intelligence (AI)Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 20:17 IST
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai believes that China will be a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and emphasizes the need for collaboration between the US and China in terms of regulation and innovation. Pichai highlights the importance of a good partnership and states that progress cannot be made without deep communication between the two countries. He compares global collaboration on AI to addressing climate change and mentions Google's upcoming language model project called Gemini. Pichai expresses excitement for future innovations and states that Google was built for this moment.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said he expects China to be “at the forefront” of artificial intelligence (AI) and stressed the importance of the US collaborating with China on both regulation and innovation, Bloomberg reported.
The scale of AI work in China “is just astounding to see”, Alphabet CEOSundar Pichai said at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference in San Francisco .
“In some ways, China is going to be at the forefront of AI and that’s a given,” he added.
Pichai also mentioned that building a good partnership is necessary for this collaboration.
“No way you make progress over the long term without China and the US deeply talking to each other on something like AI,” he said, drawing on his experience prioritising the technology at Google. “It has got to be an integral part of the process.”
Executives from major companies like Microsoft, Citigroup, and Tesla are meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, other Asian leaders, and US President Joe Biden this week.
Pichai, comparing global collaboration on AI safety to addressing climate change, stressed the importance of working together. He explained that if something goes wrong with AI in one country, it affects everyone on the internet.
Pichai also discussed Google's upcoming project called Gemini, a large language model designed to respond to prompts with natural language. He said that the company's current focus is on on releasing the "1.0 " version of Gemini “as soon as possible” before introducing more technically advanced versions. Pichai concluded by saying that the company was built for this moment of innovation.
“I am extraordinarily excited for innovation coming ahead,” he said. “We built the company for this moment.
