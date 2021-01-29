What's new

Over a hundred snow leopards in and around Urumqi city, capital city of Xinjiang province, China, the highest density of snow leopards in the world

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
61,114
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China
Over a hundred snow leopards are in and around Urumqi city, capital city of Xinjiang province, China, the highest density of snow leopards in the world
 
Stunning Snow Mountain city, Urumqi, Xinjiang, the city which is the farthest point from any oceans and the closest to the glaciers in the world. A True city of the most extremes.

Urumqi, the farthest city from any oceans and closest to the glaciers in the world, sitting at the foot of Tianshan mountain chain, has the best snow mountain view all year around.

Urumqi is approximately 1,500 miles (2,400 kilometers) from the Bay of Bengal, in the Indian Ocean and it is in mountainous country. The municipality is located to the west and north of the eastern Tian Shan (“shan” means mountain). The highest peak in the range is Bogda Peak, at approximately 17,900 feet . The peak is about 36 miles from the urban core of Urumqi (58 kilometers).


20190430140031_58755-jpg.jpg
xinjiang.jpg
003fhXVRly1gkla8x4w4oj60z30d042402.jpg
屏幕快照-2016-12-05-13-54-11-jpg.jpg
r6uapox-jpg.jpg
qpp7tvy-jpg.jpg
ljvpkqz-jpg.jpg
 
Why Urumqi city is so clean? The world top class garbage treatment facilities, garbage being converted to power to supply the city.

 
In summer, every weekend many urban Urumqiers make a short trip to explore The Bogda Glacier in Urumqi to beat the summer heat, hofefully they don't disturb the snow leopards in these mountains

Bogda Feng (simplified Chinese: 博格达峰; traditional Chinese: 博格達峰; pinyin: Bógédá fẽng; cf. Mongolian: Bogd Uul, sometimes referred to as Mount Bogda) is the highest mountain in the Bogda Shanrange, in the eastern Tian Shan mountains, China, at 5,445 m (17,864 ft).
Click to expand...
调整大小 680x.jpg

c1cf-kentcvy8173241.jpg
beepress9-1554825995.jpeg
frc-36750a6614716d5568e804840fb89d62.jpeg
frc-6e963c7d690e5266f2f1050748074d1b.jpeg
调整大小 IMG_4610.jpg

v2-7bd118df989fdadb34b7028e83931e1b_r.jpg

调整大小 DSC07416.jpg

v2-463dae3eb3c0f8de0d7623ce77a19c7b_1440w.jpg

beepress3-1554825890.jpeg

v2-07009e711352e45e36c5b2afe526cf3e_r.jpg

调整大小 DSC07376.jpg
 
Some animals developed habbit of relying humans for food
Heavy snow in Xinjiang, foxes block the road demanding food

Several grizzly bears were caputred by camera in Urumqi surburbs
Some animals developed habbit of relying humans for food
Heavy snow in Xinjiang, foxes block the road demanding food

Several grizzly bears were caputred by camera in Urumqi surburbs
 
60% of snow leopards live in China, Urumqi has the highest concentration in the world
6aaa68feaf844432a42d7b0ddf4e164d.jpg

Known as the “ghost of the mountains,” the snow leopard is one of the most elusive creatures in the world. It is beautifully covered by thick white-to-grey fur with black spots, and has unusual gray or green eyes.
d8d46c8e022c49f7946886ae989f24cc.jpg

The snow leopard is native to the snowy mountain areas of Central and South Asia. In 2016, the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species listed it as a vulnerable species due to the continuously declining number of mature individuals, and a remaining population of less than 4,000 in the world.
24962e1045ff4cee9e1e803bb8104b6b.jpg

The rocky and cold environments the snow leopards inhabit make it difficult for researchers to study the species. Therefore, there are only rough estimates of the global population of snow leopards.
f1c3f80e6bf64da39b6e03d9f87e6527.jpg

International Snow Leopard Day, a report initiated by an alliance of leading nature conservation agencies and research institutions indicated that 60 percent of the world's snow leopards habitats are living in China. The rest of the snow leopard population mostly resides in countries like Nepal, India, Pakistan and Afghanistan, which border southwest China.
7bf58d57655c46dca9001f304f9c73a3.jpg

The report also states that most researchers believe that hunting is no longer the most serious issue in the population decline of the snow leopard. And the threats from mining and hydropower development have been solved effectively due to successful environmental supervision by the Chinese government.
41aeeebf61834acf84974ac8ddb1a1e1.jpg


For the time being, one major threat to the loss of habitats for snow leopards is climate change. The melting glaciers and frozen soil in Tibet Autonomous Region force the snow leopards to leave their homes. At the same time, the wild animal trade has also reduced the number of potential prey options available for the snow leopard.
 
Urumqi city's suburbs, home to the world biggest snow leopards population
EF2NN3yVAAAMJ-G.jpg
调整大小 16215859749165693.jpg
56cd19b8ly4g9cczqvknmj21900u0x6p.jpg
56cd19b8ly4g9cd0usruoj21900u0hdt.jpg
调整大小 16215864014498014.jpg
调整大小 16215864715711454.jpg
调整大小 16215865744104017.jpg
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Snow leopard population in China's Qinghai province estimated at 1,200
Replies
0
Views
369
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Most Developed Muslim City in the World ? ÜRÜMQI, XINJIANG/ Indian In China
2 3
Replies
30
Views
591
Char
Char
beijingwalker
Two rogue snow leopards repeatedly raid a popular ski resort and stole several chicken from a PLA border guards outpost in Xinjiang
2 3
Replies
32
Views
2K
_Nabil_
_Nabil_
beijingwalker
Indian guy visits Xinjiang Urumqi today VS Urumqi in 2015 before the so called "concentration camps" western lies emerged all across the global media
Replies
10
Views
191
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Temperature over 35°C, Xinjiang Urumqi floods city streets to help the locals to beat summer heat
2
Replies
25
Views
643
MH.Yang
MH.Yang

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom