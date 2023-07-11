What's new

Most Developed Muslim City in the World ? ÜRÜMQI, XINJIANG/ Indian In China

Urumqi isn’t a Muslim city.

Chinese ugly looking freaks who can’t open their eyes dance in front of mosques and put filthy China flag on mosques

If you did that in my city which is a Muslim city, I will smash that ching Chong ugly face for insulting a mosque.

Ching Chong cunts have some audacity to call a concentration camp as muslim city
 
Indian opinion is of course bias and wanting to undermine any Muslim world achievement. You can see their opinion in Quora, Indian Defense Forum, etc

Here are some cities in Muslim countries





Jakarta, my city


Residential

 
Last edited:
Indos said:
Indian opinion is of course bias and wanting to undermine any Muslim world achievement. You can see their opinion in Quora, Indian Defense Forum, etc

Here are some cities in Muslim countries





Jakarta, my city


Residential


www.youtube.com

Drone Cilandak Jakarta Selatan 2023, Video Udara Jln. RA Kartini Cilandak Barat

Drone Cilandak Jakarta Selatan 2023, Video Udara Jln. RA Kartini Cilandak Barat#cilandak #jakartaselatan #rajadroneid #jakarta #kotajakarta
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

www.youtube.com

Kondisi Terbaru 2023 Kemajuan di Pulau Reklamasi PIK Jakarta dilihat dari Udara dengan Drone

Kondisi Terbaru 2023 Kemajuan di Pulau Reklamasi PIK Jakarta dilihat dari Udara dengan Drone#pik2hits #pik2project #pik2viral #rajadroneid #jakarta #pantjora...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com
Click to expand...
I agree , it's an exaggeration, but Urumqi is undisputed most developed city in central Asia. and It does have the dream of one of top class cities in the world in the near future.
 
Maybe Central Asia, although Urumqi being a "Muslim" city is a stretch. It is majority Han Chinese.

Dubai is by far the most developed Muslim city. Kuala Lumpur is also up there. So is Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Istanbul, etc.
 
CallSignMaverick said:
Wonder why suddenly so many Indian vloggers are there at the same time, especially in Aksai Chin and Xinjiang.

Looks like fed properly with the greenback.
Click to expand...

Western media have done a lot of free advertising for Xinjiang.

Now video bloggers all over the world like to go to Xinjiang.

Urumqi is not a Muslim city.
 
fisher1 said:
Urumqi isn’t a Muslim city.

Chinese ugly looking freaks who can’t open their eyes dance in front of mosques and put filthy China flag on mosques

If you did that in my city which is a Muslim city, I will smash that ching Chong ugly face for insulting a mosque.

Ching Chong cunts have some audacity to call a concentration camp as muslim city
Click to expand...
You should blame the video author, who said Urumqi is Muslim city. Urumqi is indeed not Muslim city. "Urumqi" is a Mongolian name.

CallSignMaverick said:
Wonder why suddenly so many Indian vloggers are there at the same time, especially in Aksai Chin and Xinjiang.

Looks like fed properly with the greenback.
Click to expand...
Because China opened door to Indians in very recent time.
 
fisher1 said:
Urumqi isn’t a Muslim city.

Chinese ugly looking freaks who can’t open their eyes dance in front of mosques and put filthy China flag on mosques

If you did that in my city which is a Muslim city, I will smash that ching Chong ugly face for insulting a mosque.

Ching Chong cunts have some audacity to call a concentration camp as muslim city
Click to expand...
So you are a racist religious shit.
 
kankan326 said:
You should blame the video author, who said Urumqi is Muslim city. Urumqi is indeed not Muslim city. "Urumqi" is a Mongolian name.


Because China opened door to Indians in very recent time.
Click to expand...

For the record: Urumqi was a Muslim city even recently going back to 2017.

Until China started a concentration camp
 
etylo said:
So you are a racist religious shit.
Click to expand...
No, I am a good human being that speaks against the evil Chinese communists putting Muslims in concentration camps and doing atrocities on them.

Evil supporters obviously don’t like that and use labels
 
fisher1 said:
No, I am a good human being that speaks against the evil Chinese communists putting Muslims in concentration camps and doing atrocities on them.

Evil supporters obviously don’t like that and use labels
Click to expand...
Lol.
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Indian guy visits Xinjiang Urumqi today VS Urumqi in 2015 before the so called "concentration camps" western lies emerged all across the global media
Replies
10
Views
133
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Temperature over 35°C, Xinjiang Urumqi floods city streets to help the locals to beat summer heat
2
Replies
25
Views
557
MH.Yang
MH.Yang
beijingwalker
Walking tour of Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar， The Biggest Bazaar in The World, to taste food
2
Replies
17
Views
525
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Xinjiang Urumqi Then & Now, 1930's to 2020's, Precious old Urumqi footage
Replies
1
Views
920
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Xinjiang Urumqi new Children's Hospital in final testing stage, the best children's hospital in Central Asia
Replies
6
Views
326
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom