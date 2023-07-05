What's new

Indian guy visits Xinjiang Urumqi today VS Urumqi in 2015 before the so called "concentration camps" western lies emerged all across the global media

Today in history, July. 5 , 2009 Urumqi riot, over 140 were killed

On March. 14 2015. A random person's sudden running caused a massive stampede of the whole city in Urumqi, People were running for their lives but didn't know what they were running away from. After a spate of terrrorist attacks which resulted in hundreds of deaths in Xinjiang, people became very jittery everywhere in Xinjiang, they were almost on the verge of nervous breakdown.


Today's Urumqi city, a vlog video being uploaded by an Indian traveler in Urumqi 6 hours ago
 
Today in history, July. 5 , 2009 Urumqi Riot, over 140 people were killed

2014， Urumqi, terrorists drive two cars into the crowd and detonate a massive bomb killing 39 people , wounding 94, it's a Muslim neighborhood and the terrorirst just kill indiscrimately regardless of ethnicities and religions


201405221249china13.jpg
201405221249china18.jpg
201405221249china15.jpg
 
2014， Urumqi, terrorists bomb Urumqi railway station, many Uighurs were killed and maimed

20211214092505257.png
 
A responsible government will not allow the country fall into chao and terror , and the people live in constant fear of their very lives.
China is not America, China won't just see her citizens get shot at and killed everyday and just stand by and do nothing.
 
Today's Urumqi

Walking tour of Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar， The Biggest Bazaar in The World, to taste food
Urumqi Grand Bazaar is the largest bazaar in the world by scale, combining Islamic culture, architecture, ethnic commerce, tourism and entertainment. It is also one of the most famous landmarks in Ürümqi and in Xinjiang.
en.wikipedia.org

Grand Bazaar (Ürümqi) - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org


Solo traveler vlogger challenge herself with just 50 yuan ( $7) to find out what she can eat with the money in the Urumqi Grand Bazaar
 

