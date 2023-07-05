beijingwalker
Today in history, July. 5 , 2009 Urumqi riot, over 140 were killed
Indian guy visits Xinjiang Urumqi today VS Urumqi in 2015 before the so called "concentration camps" western lies emerged all across the global media
On March. 14 2015. A random person's sudden running caused a massive stampede of the whole city in Urumqi, People were running for their lives but didn't know what they were running away from. After a spate of terrrorist attacks which resulted in hundreds of deaths in Xinjiang, people became very jittery everywhere in Xinjiang, they were almost on the verge of nervous breakdown.
Today's Urumqi city, a vlog video being uploaded by an Indian traveler in Urumqi 6 hours ago
