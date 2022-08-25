What's new

Snow leopard population in China's Qinghai province estimated at 1,200

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
63,604
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

Snow leopard population in China's Qinghai province estimated at 1,200​

Xinhua
2022-08-24 22:38:15

OIP-C.0kPWDoTHkhz5fn42UMnJNQHaGN


XINING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Experts have estimated that the population of snow leopards in northwest China's Qinghai Province has reached about 1,200.

The 800 infrared cameras installed in the province's Sanjiangyuan area have taken about 100,000 pictures of the rare species, according to Zhao Xiang from Shanshui Conservation Center.
"So far, we have identified at least 400 individual snow leopards in the area," Zhao said.

The distribution density of snow leopards in Sanjiangyuan is higher than the world average, which indicates that this area is the most important snow leopard distribution and habitat in China and even in the world, Zhao added.

"Through surveys, infrared camera monitoring, and other methods, we know the number of snow leopards in Qinghai is about 1,200," said Zhang Yu, head of the wildlife protection department under the provincial forestry and grassland administration.

Snow leopards are under China's highest national-level protection and are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. The species mainly inhabit the Himalayas in central and southern Asia at an altitude of 2,500 to 4,500 meters.

In China, they are found in the alpine areas in southwestern and northwestern regions, including Tibet, Sichuan, Xinjiang, Gansu, and Inner Mongolia.

Snow leopard population in China's Qinghai estimated at 1,200

Snow leopard population in China's Qinghai estimated at 1,200-
english.news.cn
 
beijingwalker said:

Snow leopard population in China's Qinghai province estimated at 1,200​

Xinhua
2022-08-24 22:38:15

Snow leopard population in China's Qinghai estimated at 1,200

Snow leopard population in China's Qinghai estimated at 1,200-
english.news.cn
Click to expand...

Not an ecological expert, I yet imagine increasing the food sources of the snow leopards' food sources could help. For example, make the greens more available for the rabits will increase the population of the rabits, thus increase the food supply of the up-level predators.
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Why Tigers, Bears, and Elephants Keep Wandering Into Chinese Towns
Replies
5
Views
183
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Tibet-Qinghai Railway, One of China's longest railway lines upgraded, Bullet train to operate on the line starting July 1
Replies
14
Views
325
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China's Tibet achieves carbon neutrality
Replies
0
Views
98
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
British girl visits Dali , in the landlock Yunnan province, staying by a snow mountain lake to see how “China has no birds”
Replies
3
Views
456
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Heavy snow blocks wild animals feeding paths, China sends local officials to carry fodder to the mountains for wild animals in Chinese Pamir region
Replies
5
Views
724
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom