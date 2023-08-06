Subject: Concerns Regarding the Participation of Judge Humayun Dilawar in a Training Program at the University of Hull



Dear University of Hull,



I hope this email finds you well. I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the participation of Judge Humayun Dilawar in the upcoming training program at the University of Hull. I believe it is essential to bring to your attention the serious allegations and controversies surrounding Judge Dilawar's conduct and decisions in Pakistan.



It has come to my attention that Judge Dilawar has been involved in several cases where he has demonstrated bias and violated basic principles of justice and human rights. One particular case involved the unjust imprisonment of a former Pakistani Prime Minister, where Judge Dilawar denied the accused the right to present witnesses and rushed to deliver a judgment without the accused being present. These actions raise serious doubts about Judge Dilawar's commitment to fair and impartial justice.



Furthermore, there are allegations of corruption against Judge Dilawar, as evidenced by his anti-Imran Khan content on his Facebook profile and his involvement in cases that have been quashed by superior courts due to illegal judgments. These actions not only undermine the integrity of the judiciary but also pose a threat to the security and well-being of the Pakistani people.



I firmly believe that the University of Hull, as a respected institution, should uphold the highest standards of integrity and ethics. Allowing Judge Dilawar to participate in the training program would be a great insult to the values and reputation of the university. I kindly request that you reconsider his inclusion and take these serious allegations into account.



I have attached supporting evidence that highlights the misconduct and corruption allegations against Judge Dilawar. I trust that you will thoroughly review this information and take appropriate action to ensure that the training program maintains its credibility and upholds the principles of justice and human rights.



Thank you for your attention to this matter. I urge you to take swift action in addressing these concerns and ensuring that the University of Hull remains a beacon of integrity and fairness.



Sincerely,