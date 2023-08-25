Judge who sentenced Imran made OSD on IHC CJ’s directives​

Judge who sentenced Imran made OSD on IHC CJ’s directives | The Express Tribune Dilawar had sentenced PTI chief to three years imprisonment and a fine of Rs100,000 in the Toshakhana case

.,..,Dilawar had sentenced PTI chief to three years imprisonment and a fine of Rs100,000 in the Toshakhana caseAugust 25, 2023The Registrar of Islamabad High Court on Friday issued a notification to make Judge Humayun Dilawar, who sentenced former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, officer on Special Duty (OSD), on the instructions of IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq.According to the notification, Dilawar has been removed from the post of Additional Sessions Judge and made OSD while he has been directed to report to the Islamabad High Court.It may be noted that Judge Dilawar had sentenced the PTI chief to three years imprisonment and a fine of Rs100,000 in the Toshakhana criminal case earlier this month. The PTI had challenged the decision in Islamabad High Court and Supreme Court.The Supreme Court heard the PTI chairman's plea yesterday during which Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial said that the court will wait for the decision of the Islamabad High Court and then give its verdict accordingly.While in today's hearing, IHC Chief Justice Farooq observed that “we will not do what the trial court did in the Toshakhana case”.Judge Dilawar recently faced harassment at the hands of PTI supporters in the United Kingdom.The judge, who attended a judicial conference at the University of Hull from August 5 to 13, had been pursued by supporters and workers of the former ruling party, including women and children.Videos capturing the incidents of harassment had gone viral on social media platforms. The judge was provided security by the British police, who took extensive measures to ensure his safety and prevent any harm.