What's new

Judge who sentenced Imran made OSD on IHC CJ’s directives

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
98,657
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,..,

Judge who sentenced Imran made OSD on IHC CJ’s directives​

Dilawar had sentenced PTI chief to three years imprisonment and a fine of Rs100,000 in the Toshakhana case

Correspondent
August 25, 2023

1692988492777.png


The Registrar of Islamabad High Court on Friday issued a notification to make Judge Humayun Dilawar, who sentenced former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, officer on Special Duty (OSD), on the instructions of IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq.

According to the notification, Dilawar has been removed from the post of Additional Sessions Judge and made OSD while he has been directed to report to the Islamabad High Court.

It may be noted that Judge Dilawar had sentenced the PTI chief to three years imprisonment and a fine of Rs100,000 in the Toshakhana criminal case earlier this month. The PTI had challenged the decision in Islamabad High Court and Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court heard the PTI chairman's plea yesterday during which Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial said that the court will wait for the decision of the Islamabad High Court and then give its verdict accordingly.

While in today's hearing, IHC Chief Justice Farooq observed that “we will not do what the trial court did in the Toshakhana case”.

1692988422596.png


Judge Dilawar recently faced harassment at the hands of PTI supporters in the United Kingdom.

The judge, who attended a judicial conference at the University of Hull from August 5 to 13, had been pursued by supporters and workers of the former ruling party, including women and children.

Videos capturing the incidents of harassment had gone viral on social media platforms. The judge was provided security by the British police, who took extensive measures to ensure his safety and prevent any harm.


tribune.com.pk

Judge who sentenced Imran made OSD on IHC CJ’s directives | The Express Tribune

Dilawar had sentenced PTI chief to three years imprisonment and a fine of Rs100,000 in the Toshakhana case
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
Lawyers threatened to start their match and carrot was offered. This shows how weak is the current establishment.

I pray the lawyers don’t back down and we march towards haqqi azadi
 

بیرون ملک سے میرے خاندان کو بھی دھمکیاں موصول ہوئیں، جج ہمایوں دلاور

1692990681963.png

ایڈیشنل سیشن جج ہمایوں دلاور کا رجسٹرار اسلام آباد ہائی کورٹ کو لکھا گیا خط جیو نیوز کو موصول ہوگیا، جج ہمایوں دلاور نے خط میں سیکیورٹی وجوہات کے باعث ٹرانسفر کی درخواست کی۔

اپنے خط میں ہمایوں دلاور نے کہا کہ بیرون ملک سے میرے خاندان کو بھی دھمکیاں موصول ہوئیں، میں نے چیئرمین پاکستان تحریک انصاف (پی ٹی آئی) کے خلاف توشہ خانہ کیس کا فیصلہ سنایا۔

جج ہمایوں دلاور نے کہا کہ ٹرائل کے دوران میرے خلاف سوشل میڈیا مہم شروع کی گئی، میرے بچوں کو اسکول جانے میں مشکلات اور ناخوشگوار صورتحال کا سامنا کرنا پڑ رہا ہے۔

اپنے خط میں انہوں نے کہا کہ میرے اور میری فیملی کے خلاف سوشل میڈیا پر مہم شروع کی گئی ہے، ہل یونیورسٹی میں ورکشاپ کے دوران بھی ناخوشگوار صورتحال کا سامنا کرنا پڑا، صورتحال کو مدنظر رکھ کر مجھے ڈیوٹی اسپیشل کورٹس جی 11 یا ہائیکورٹ ٹرانسفر کر دیں۔

ذرائع کا کہنا ہے کہ جج ہمایوں دلاور نے برطانیہ سے واپسی پر اسلام آباد ہائیکورٹ کو خط لکھا، انہوں نے اسلام آباد ہائیکورٹ کو 17 اگست کو خط لکھا۔
jang.com.pk

بیرون ملک سے میرے خاندان کو بھی دھمکیاں موصول ہوئیں، جج ہمایوں دلاور

اپنے خط میں ہمایوں دلاور نے کہا کہ بیرون ملک سے میرے خاندان کو بھی دھمکیاں موصول ہوئیں۔
jang.com.pk jang.com.pk
 
ghazi52 said:
.,..,

Judge who sentenced Imran made OSD on IHC CJ’s directives​

Dilawar had sentenced PTI chief to three years imprisonment and a fine of Rs100,000 in the Toshakhana case

Correspondent
August 25, 2023

View attachment 948607

The Registrar of Islamabad High Court on Friday issued a notification to make Judge Humayun Dilawar, who sentenced former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, officer on Special Duty (OSD), on the instructions of IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq.

According to the notification, Dilawar has been removed from the post of Additional Sessions Judge and made OSD while he has been directed to report to the Islamabad High Court.

It may be noted that Judge Dilawar had sentenced the PTI chief to three years imprisonment and a fine of Rs100,000 in the Toshakhana criminal case earlier this month. The PTI had challenged the decision in Islamabad High Court and Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court heard the PTI chairman's plea yesterday during which Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial said that the court will wait for the decision of the Islamabad High Court and then give its verdict accordingly.

While in today's hearing, IHC Chief Justice Farooq observed that “we will not do what the trial court did in the Toshakhana case”.

View attachment 948606

Judge Dilawar recently faced harassment at the hands of PTI supporters in the United Kingdom.

The judge, who attended a judicial conference at the University of Hull from August 5 to 13, had been pursued by supporters and workers of the former ruling party, including women and children.

Videos capturing the incidents of harassment had gone viral on social media platforms. The judge was provided security by the British police, who took extensive measures to ensure his safety and prevent any harm.


tribune.com.pk

Judge who sentenced Imran made OSD on IHC CJ’s directives | The Express Tribune

Dilawar had sentenced PTI chief to three years imprisonment and a fine of Rs100,000 in the Toshakhana case
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
Click to expand...
It is only to save his a*s from the beating.
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
IHC rejects PTI chief's plea seeking immediate suspension of sentence
Replies
0
Views
80
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ghazi52
Khawaja Haris quits PTI’s legal team
2
Replies
17
Views
275
Mentee
Mentee
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SC returns Imran Khan’s appeal against IHC’s Toshakhana verdict with objections
Replies
3
Views
140
S.Y.A
S.Y.A
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Trial Court Short Order Declares Imran Khan Dishonest, Cheater, and Guilty of Corrupt Practices
Replies
3
Views
157
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'Take me out, I don't want to remain in jail,' Imran Khan tells lawyers
2 3
Replies
35
Views
1K
Riz
Riz

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom