Trial Court Short Order Declares Imran Khan Dishonest, Cheater, and Guilty of Corrupt Practices

In his short order, ADSJ Dilawar declared that application against the reference filed by the ECP was maintainable on the ground that "nobody argued [the] application filed by [the] accused questioning [the] maintainability of [the] complaint... on the basis of earlier findings in [the] order dated 05.05.2023 and 08.07.2023 the said application is dismissed."

Furthermore, he wrote that the court found the ECP's arguments "confidence-inspiring, well-knitted" and corroborated by evidence.

"So, the charge against the accused has successfully been proven that [the] accused has committed [the] offence of corrupt practices by making and publishing false statements/ declaration in respect of assets acquired by way of gifts from Toshakhana and disposed of during the years 2018-2019, 2019-2020 and making and publishing a false statement and submitting false and incorrect declaration in material particular relating to Form-8 for the year 2020-2021."

The order further declared that Khan was guilty of corrupt practices by hiding the benefits he accrued from the national exchequer wilfully and intentionally.

"He cheated while providing information about gifts he obtained from Toshakhana which later proved to be false and inaccurate. His dishonesty has been established beyond doubt."

Convicting the PTI chairman under section 174 of The Election Act 2017, the judge sentenced him to three years of imprisonment, with a fine of Rs.100,000.

The former prime minister had challenged the allegations in the Toshakhana case, at several forums including the Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The trial court had summoned Khan in his personal capacity today (Saturday) for a Toshakhana case hearing after the high court had rejected his pleas challenging the maintainability order.

On Friday, the IHC also turned down Khan's request to transfer the case to another court and directed Judge Dilawar to continue hearing the case.
www.geo.tv

Guilty of graft: Imran Khan arrested after court jails him for 3 years in Toshakhana case

Imran Khan’s dishonesty has been established beyond doubt, court order states
www.geo.tv
 

