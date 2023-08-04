What's new

Toshakhana case

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
98,155
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,..

Toshakhana case​

IHC sets aside trial court verdict declaring PTI chief’s Toshakhana reference ‘maintainable’

Umer Burney
August 4, 2023

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday set aside a trial court verdict that had declared the Toshakhana reference filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the PTI chairman as maintainable for criminal proceedings.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq ordered the trial court to decide the matter again after re-hearing the case.

He also rejected the PTI chief’s appeal to transfer the case to another court and issued a notice for next week on a petition to restore Imran Khan’s right of defence in the Toshakhana trial.

“The matter is remanded to the trial court for decision afresh,” the IHC said in a detailed order, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, noting that the IHC was informed that the case was fixed for final arguments in the trial court today.

“The petitioner shall ensure addressing of arguments positively on the issue when the matter is fixed by the court for final arguments. The trial court shall address the issues raised in the referred petitions while deciding the matter,” the order reads.

It also directed the Federal Investigation Agency to inquire into the matter of certain alleged posts on the session judge’s Facebook account, involve everyone concerned in the matter and furnish a report to the IHC deputy registrar within a fortnight.

Earlier in the morning today, the Supreme Court dismissed Imran’s plea against trial proceedings pertaining to the Toshakhana complaint after he withdrew his petition.

Imran was indicted in the Toshakhana case on May 10. However, Justice Farooq had stayed the proceeding and directed Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar to re-examine the matter in seven days, keeping in view eight legal questions he framed to decide the maintainability of the Toshakhana reference.

The questions had included whether the complaint was filed on behalf of the ECP by a duly authorised person, whether the ECP’s decision of Oct 21, 2022, was a valid authorisation to any officer of ECP to file a complaint, and whether the question of authorisation was a question of fact and evidence and could be ratified subsequently during the course of proceedings.

However, when the sessions judge had re-examined the matter, Imran’s counsel Khawaja Haris did not appear before the court to argue the case in three consecutive hearings.

Finally, on July 9, ADSJ Dilawar while ruling that the reference was maintainable, revived the stalled proceedings and summoned the witnesses for testimony.

A session court had last month declared that the ECP reference against the PTI chief was maintainable. The decision was subsequently challenged in the IHC.

On Thursday, the IHC had reserved its verdict on the set of petitions filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, including the application against the maintainability of the complaint seeking criminal proceedings against him on the charge of hiding Toshakhana gifts.

Trial court summons PTI chief tomorrow for final arguments​

Meanwhile, the session court also resumed its proceedings in the case today, during which ECP counsel Amjad Pervaiz delivered his final arguments.

Around 3pm, ADSJ Dilawar asked Imran’s counsel Gohar Khan about the IHC’s developments and was briefed on the high court’s verdict for a fresh decision.

The judge said the ECP lawyer had already given his final arguments and summoned the PTI chief on Saturday (tomorrow), ordering his lawyers to present their final arguments as well on the maintainability of the case.

“The Toshakhana case has entered the final stage in the sessions court. According to the records of the hearings, the trial is in its final stages. The PTI chairman preferred to file petitions in the IHC at the final stage of the trial,” the judge said.

He warned the verdict would be reserved and announced if Imran and his lawyers did not appear at 8:30am on Saturday to give their arguments.

Toshakhana case​

The case, filed by ruling party lawmakers, is based on a criminal complaint filed by the ECP.

The case alleges that Imran had “deliberately concealed” details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana — a repository where presents handed to government officials from foreign officials are kept — during his time as the prime minister and proceeds from their reported sales.

Imran has faced a number of legal issues over his retention of gifts. The issue also led to his disqualification by the ECP.

On Oct 21, 2022, the ECP concluded that the former premier had indeed made “false statements and incorrect declarations” regarding the gifts.

The Toshakhana is a department under the Cabinet Division that stores gifts given to rulers and government officials by heads of other governments and foreign dignitaries. According to Toshakhana rules, gifts/presents and other such materials received by persons to whom these rules apply shall be reported to the Cabinet Division.

The watchdog’s order had said Imran stood disqualified under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution.

Subsequently, the ECP had approached the Islamabad sessions court with a copy of the complaint, seeking proceedings against Imran under criminal law for allegedly misleading officials about the gifts he received from foreign dignitaries during his tenure as the prime minister.


www.dawn.com

IHC sets aside trial court verdict declaring PTI chief’s Toshakhana reference ‘maintainable’

Says the matter is remanded to the trial court for decision "afresh"; ADSJ Humayun Dilawar summons Imran Khan and his lawyers tomorrow.
www.dawn.com
 
.,.,

Toshakhana case: Supreme Court dismisses Imran Khan’s plea

  • Says trial court could not reserve its verdict on the Toshakhana case until the Islamabad High Court gave its verdict
BR

0413385382cd757.jpg



The Supreme Court (SC) dismissed on Friday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan’s plea against trial proceedings pertaining to the Toshakhana case.

A three-member SC bench, led by Justice Yahya Afridi and comprising Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, heard Imran’s plea.

Earlier, the top court had constituted a fresh three-member bench to preside over the Toshakhana case. Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi was replaced by Justice Rizvi.

During the hearing today, Advocate Khawaja Haris appeared as the former PM’s counsel while Advocate Amjad Pervaiz appeared as the counsel for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The SC said that the trial court could not reserve its verdict on the Toshakhana case until the Islamabad High Court (IHC) gave its verdict.

The top court dismissed Imran’s plea against trial proceedings after he withdrew the petition.

Background

Last year in October, the Election Commission of Pakistan had disqualified Imran from his parliamentary membership for filing “false” and “incorrect declaration” in his statement of assets and liabilities for the year 2020-21 filed with the electoral entity.

Established in 1974, the Toshakhana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

Lawmakers from the ruling coalition had filed a reference last year against Imran alleging that he had not shared details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana and proceeds from their reported sales.

This year in May, Islamabad Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Hamayun Dilawar indicted Imran in the case and rejected his petition challenging the maintainability of the reference.

The PTI chairman then moved the IHC, which sent the case back to the trial court for re-examination.

Following the IHC ruling, Imran moved the SC and urged the apex court to set aside the high court’s directive.
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Toshakhana case: SC rejects Imran Khan's petition seeking to stay trial court proceedings
Replies
2
Views
104
Hero786
Hero786
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Witnesses testify against Imran in gifts case
Replies
1
Views
67
Meengla
Meengla
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
IHC stays criminal proceedings against Imran in Toshakhana case
Replies
0
Views
199
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Court declares Toshakhana case against Imran Khan maintainable
Replies
1
Views
90
Babaasif
B
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Islamabad court rejects PTI chief’s witnesses as Toshakhana case nears conclusion
Replies
3
Views
89
NooriNuth
NooriNuth

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom