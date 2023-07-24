What's new

Water bottle thrown at PTI chief during court appearance

Incident occurs as PTI chief makes way to judge Humayun Dilawar's court; escapes unhurt
1690222264309.png

An unidentified man reportedly threw a water bottle at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan while he was at the Katcheri in Islamabad on Monday.

The former prime minister escaped unhurt.

According to reports, the PTI chief was making his way to the court of Judge Humayun Dilawar. Poor security arrangements led to the incident.

Two days ago, a trial court in Islamabad had granted one-day exemption to former prime minister from appearing in the Toshakhana case.

The court had resumed proceedings on a criminal complaint filed against the former premier by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) pertaining to alleged concealing of details about state gifts.

Read Trial court's decision in Toshakhana case challenged

Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar accepted the PTI chief’s plea for exemption while directing him to ensure his presence before the court on Monday (July 24).

Submitting the plea for exemption, the defendant’s lawyer Barrister Gohar Ali requested the court to adjourn proceedings till Monday.

The ECP’s lawyer Amjad Pervaiz objected to the plea arguing that no reasons have been submitted for absence from court. The accused should be present before the court during trial, he contended.
