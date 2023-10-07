What's new

ModiFied India crosses 100 in Asiad medal tally

sports.ndtv.com

Asian Games October 7 Highlights: India Win Badminton, Cricket And Kabaddi Golds; Tally At 107 | Asian Games News

Asian Games 2023 Day 14 Highlights: India won the gold medal in kabaddi, cricket and badminton at the Asian Games on Saturday.
sports.ndtv.com

Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally | Asian Games Medal Tally 2023 List - NDTV Sports

Asian Games Medal Tally, List, Points Table, Medal Count and updated list of Medal lists here - sports.ndtv.com
ModiFied India reach 107 medals with 28 gold and finish 4th in medal standings. We have come a long way since the dark days of the dynastic kakistocracy and the MMS Sonia kleptocracy.

