Bangladesh end another bleak Asian Games , Look at the other small countries, they have improved

Look at the other small countries, they have improved. But we are stuck in the same place," a frustrated Bangladeshi athlete said this at the breakfast table of the Dining Hall of Hangzhou Athletes' Village yesterday, a few hours before the closing ceremony of the 19th edition of the Asian Games.This statement encapsulates Bangladesh's frustrating campaign in their 11th appearance at the Asian Games, where they failed to make a mark in disciplines where they were hopeful of winning a medal like kabaddi, shooting and archery and will return home with two bronze medals from cricket.Bangladesh had sent a relatively big contingent of 180 athletes to compete in 17 disciplines in this year's Games but only cricket saved their blushes and ensured that they wouldn't have to return home empty-handed like they did after the Jakarta Games in 2018, where cricket was not included.After another disappointing showing at a global meet, the Bangladesh contingent is going through routine self-reflection where the same old reasons like lack of proper planning and insufficient financial backing are emerging as the reasons.While Bangladesh had an underwhelming Asian Games, its neighbours India rose to new heights.India, who were eighth in the medals tally in the last two editions of the Asian Games, rose to fourth position in Hangzhou with 107 medals -- 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze.An official of the Bangladesh Olympic Association, who asked to remain unnamed, said that the Indian government and private entities are heavily backing athletics in their country which has enabled them to take forward strides at the global stage."The Indian government also gives huge financial backing to sports, whereas we still haven't received the allocation for the Hangzhou Games. Why wouldn't India progress like this?"At the breakfast table, the Bangladeshi athlete, who sought anonymity, also pointed out the difference in preparation of Indian and Bangladeshi athletes."The Pakistani and Indian athletes who have government jobs don't have to go to their workplaces. Instead they get to train round the year. We, on the other hand, have to be on the run for approval of documents even two days before departure."Amidst all the disappointment, boxer Selim Hossain surprised all by reaching the quarterfinals while Bangladesh missed a chance to win a first ever medal in archery when the men's team lost to Indonesia in the bronze-medal decider in recurve team event.The men's football team showed some fight, suffering 1-0 defeats to Myanmar and India before drawing against China but couldn't go past the first round.The medal-hopeful disciplines of kabaddi and shooting disappointed most in their respective events with poor performances.This edition of the Games was also marred with another example of incompetency of the Bangladesh officials as karateka Hasan Khan couldn't take part in his event as his coach and manager reportedly couldn't board the bus for the event in time.As per sources, Bangladesh also brought a pregnant athlete for the Games as the officials claimed they did not have any alternative.With the two medals from the Hangzhou Games, Bangladesh now has overall 13 medals in the Asian Games history. Twelve of those medals have come from kabaddi and cricket and the other one came from boxing.