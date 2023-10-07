Asian Games 2023: India's medal tally crosses historic 100

Asian Games 2023: India wins historic 100 medals; check complete winners' list Here's the list of medals achieved by India at Asian Games 2023.

India reached an unprecedented milestone of 100 medals at the ongoing Asian Games 2023. This is the first time in the history, India has achieved this remarkable feat. This achievement came after Indian women's kabaddi team clinched the gold medal in the women's team kabaddi event at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on 7 October.India currently stands in fourth place in the medal tally with a total of 100 medals with 25 Gold, 35 silver, 40 bronze medals.Prime Minister Modi congratulated the athletes and called it a momentous achievement for India at the Asian Games. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “A momentous achievement for India at the Asian Games! The people of India are thrilled that we have reached a remarkable milestone of 100 medals. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our phenomenal athletes whose efforts have led to this historic milestone for India. Every awe-inspiring performance has made history and filled our hearts with pride. I look forward to hosting our Asian Games contingent on the 10th and interacting with our athletes."